SJHN Daily: Vlasic Is Sharks’ Nominee for Masterton, Ferraro for Clancy

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee for the Professional Hockey Writers Association’s San Jose chapter this year.

The award, given out since 1968, recognizes the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey in a player. Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes and Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins are the past two winners.

Vlasic sits 16th on the list of games played for a single organization, with all 1,319 for the San Jose Sharks, and returned from an injury early in the season to play 23 games so far this year.

He actually missed all of training camp and half the season, but for months, the San Jose Sharks great kept grinding, in his quest to come back.

“I’ve played a lot of games, loved every moment of it,” Vlasic told the Mercury News. “I’m just enjoying myself.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith scored twice in the Sharks loss to the Flames.

Brock Otten of McKeen’s Hockey jumped on the podcast and spoke about Quentin Musty and Igor Chernyshov.

Taylor Turnquist, Nico Sturm’s fiancée, revealed more about her behind-the-scenes experience at the Trade Deadline.

Quentin Musty is likely to make his professional debut this weekend: He spoke with San Jose media on Tuesday.

Mario Ferraro‘s season is over, but he avoided a worst-case scenario injury.

Macklin Celebrini scored his first-ever hat trick and Will Smith added four points in an 8-7 OT loss to the Wild, all in front of Luke Schumann.

Nikolai Kovalenko spoke about his situation.

Igor Chernyshov is joining the Barracuda.

William Eklund will play for Team Sweden at the World Championships in May.

McCarthy gave some Barracuda injury updates: 🦈Poturalski not on ice, hoping for a return last weekend of season

🦈Schuldt practiced, traveling w/ team to Coachella Valley

🦈Keane skated on his own, out tomorrow, doubtful for weekend

🦈Askarov feeling good after his return — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 8, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Macklin Celebrini has tied Pat Falloon for most points by a rookie in #SJSharks history with 59. 👏#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/RJpzbH3luq — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 10, 2025

Celebrini ended Wednesday night’s 8-7 OT loss to the Minnesota Wild with five points, giving him 62 for the season.

Brodie Brazil spoke with Ty Dellandrea.

Logan Couture unfollowed (and re-followed) the Sharks on Instagram?

18-year-old Nathan Villeneuve made his pro debut with a bang on Wednesday, taking on veteran Scott Sabourin:

Scott Sabourin beat the brakes off this dude 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qA3b8qSBi8 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 10, 2025

But the San Jose Barracuda pulled out a big win with a 1-0 OT victory in Coachella Valley:

Filip Bystedt with the OVERTIME WINNER🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSPBqWavAi — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 10, 2025

Mario Ferraro was also nominated for an NHL award:

Mario Ferraro has been named the 2024-25 @SanJoseSharks King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee! Besides his role as the Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador, Mario gives back to #SharksTerritory in many ways. Thank you, Mario, for being a pillar in your community! pic.twitter.com/iq8Lr8HSYm — Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) April 9, 2025

The Sharks released a video of Luke Schumann’s Make-A-Wish experience.

And the Minnesota native stopped by San Jose Sharks practice again, this time in Minnesota!

The Barracuda tried more trivia.

Around the NHL…

Gabriel Landeskog is now on a conditioning assignment in the AHL.

Ivan Demidov signed his entry level contract with the Montreal Canadians.

NHL executive Ray Shero passed away.

Fabian Zetterlund and the Ottawa Senators qualified for the playoffs.

David Quinn stepped in for head coach Mike Sullivan during post-game media on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are expected to return before the playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid had three assists last night.

There were four hat tricks in the NHL last night, including Celebrini’s.