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Reid Talks Dinner With Sharks, Laker Girl Mom, Craziest Combine Question (+)

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BUFFALO — Chase Reid has a go-to dance.

That makes sense, because his mom Magyn was a Laker Girl for a year.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed defenseman is a popular choice for the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick of the 2026 Draft. The Sharks took the Michigan State commit out to dinner on Tuesday.

Reid spoke with San Jose Hockey Now on Thursday, sharing his go-to dance, his craziest Combine question (it was from the Montreal Canadiens), the most adversity that he’s gone through in his life, his friendship with Frank Nazar, and more.

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