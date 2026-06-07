Sharks Combine Notebook: Celebrini Negotiations Have Begun, How To Improve Blueline? (+)

BUFFALO — The most significant contract negotiation in San Jose Sharks history has begun.

Sharks GM Mike Grier and agent Pat Brisson were spotted chatting together at the Combine by Marco D’Amico, and San Jose Hockey Now can confirm that discussions about Macklin Celebrini’s contract extension have taken place.

The 19-year-old superstar is eligible for up to an eight-year extension this Jul. 1.

There’s no word on how deep into negotiations that the Sharks and Celebrini’s camp are.

But chances are, this is a top-priority item on Grier’s off-season agenda, as it should be.

So what will the extension look like? Chatter at the Combine with various sources suggested that these SJHN estimates for Macklin Celebrini‘s new contract were in the ballpark.

Of course, San Jose has to improve the team around their fledging perennial MVP candidate, too.

Here’s what SJHN heard at the Combine about Mario Ferraro’s status as a free agent, and thoughts on how the Sharks could upgrade the defense this off-season.