Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Prospects Scrimmage on July 2, PWHL San Jose Signs Hartmetz, Randy Hahn Beer Coming?

Published

9 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

It’s another year, it’s another exciting San Jose Sharks prospects scrimmage.

The Sharks, armed with the No. 2 and 20 picks in the 2026 Draft, should have some shiny new prospects to unveil at their annual Prospects Scrimmage.

This year, the scrimmage will be held at Tech CU Arena at 11 AM PT on Jul. 2.

Tickets go on sale on Jun. 10, full details here.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

GM-Coach Troy Ryan talks about the importance of center Kristin O’Neill and goalie Corinne Schroeder, and how he went about building the foundation of PWHL San Jose.

Michael Misa will be heading to Vancouver soon to work out with future San Jose Sharks captain Macklin Celebrini. Sam Dickinson will be there, too.

Other Sharks News…

It’s fake trade rumor season: Jonny Lazarus pours cold water on Adam Fox to the San Jose Sharks for No. 2 speculation.

Scott Wheeler is leaning toward the San Jose Sharks selecting Ivar Stenberg at No. 2 right now.

Joshua Ravensbergen is a finalist for CHL Goaltender of the Year.

Randy Hahn Beer coming?

It was just 10 years ago?

Happy birthday, JD!

Around Hockey…

PWHL San Jose has signed defenseman Hadley Hartmetz to a two-year contract. Hartmetz, 25, is a right-hander who suited up for the Boston Fleet last year, potting seven assists in 27 games. She played 12:54 a night, sixth among Fleet defenders. Hartmetz is San Jose’s second signed defenseman, following Rory Guilday.

There’s more to why Mike Babcock lost the Columbus Blue Jackets head coach job?

The Stanley Cup Final is tied up at two apiece: Will Jackson Blake win it for his dad and former NHL’er Jason Blake? It was also an emotional Game Four for Brandon Bussi.

John Tortorella is the perfect villain.

Dylan Larkin’s trade list expanding beyond three teams?

Is Sebastian Cossa about to get traded?

Michael McCarron lands a six-year deal.

Gabriel Landeskog wins the Masterton Trophy.

Who are the top goalies of the 2026 Draft?

Jesse Puljujarvi lost his World Championships gold medal…at karaoke?

Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SnarkFan

Interesting article on Tuch. Can we please dispense with the lunacy of comparing him to Eklund? “It’s very difficult to find a player who combines size, skill and speed as well as Tuch does and it shows up extremely well in his five-on-five results. Tuch is capable of being a 35-goal and 65-point player without the benefit of heavy power-play usage and ranks 17th in points per 60 over the last three seasons. His relative impact on goals and expected goals is routinely strong and last year he posted a plus-10.3 Net Rating. That’s right in line with a $10… Read more »

0
Reply
kads

Who compared Tuch to Eklund? I think the playoff series against Montreal was just some bad puck luck, he had something like 3.3 expected goals in an article I read. He will get paid. Probably not by Buffalo. He’s not really an option for the Sharks though, they just can’t lock up $70M into that profile. I like the player, but he doesn’t do enough for me at that price, and he doesn’t address the big needs. Speaking of that, it’s looking like Raddysh could be looking for 7/$60M and I’m probably out on that since the back half of… Read more »

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sports Shots