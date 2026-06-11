SJHN Daily: Prospects Scrimmage on July 2, PWHL San Jose Signs Hartmetz, Randy Hahn Beer Coming?

It’s another year, it’s another exciting San Jose Sharks prospects scrimmage.

The Sharks, armed with the No. 2 and 20 picks in the 2026 Draft, should have some shiny new prospects to unveil at their annual Prospects Scrimmage.

This year, the scrimmage will be held at Tech CU Arena at 11 AM PT on Jul. 2.

Tickets go on sale on Jun. 10, full details here.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

GM-Coach Troy Ryan talks about the importance of center Kristin O’Neill and goalie Corinne Schroeder, and how he went about building the foundation of PWHL San Jose.

Michael Misa will be heading to Vancouver soon to work out with future San Jose Sharks captain Macklin Celebrini. Sam Dickinson will be there, too.

Other Sharks News…

It’s fake trade rumor season: Jonny Lazarus pours cold water on Adam Fox to the San Jose Sharks for No. 2 speculation.

Here's the big one! With the model update, Ivar Stenberg now looks like one of those 'certain star' gems in the model. McKenna or Stenberg… probably both going to be superstars. pic.twitter.com/Rk61CbWGNd — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) June 10, 2026

Scott Wheeler is leaning toward the San Jose Sharks selecting Ivar Stenberg at No. 2 right now.

Joshua Ravensbergen is a finalist for CHL Goaltender of the Year.

Congratulations to Kyle Crnkovic on being named a finalist for the Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year Award! After an incredible season on the ice, this recognition is well deserved. We're proud to see Kyle honored among Wichita's top professional athletes. 🔗:… pic.twitter.com/8CReGzqHlt — Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) June 10, 2026

“The similarities are impossible to ignore.” 🗣️

@BrodieBz talks with Pittsburgh Penguins beat writer @JoshYohe_PGH about Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby comparisons in the latest Sharks Mic Check: https://t.co/JmXPY8DxHt pic.twitter.com/p8Qj0ElM5w — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 10, 2026

Randy Hahn Beer coming?

It was just 10 years ago?

June 9, 2016: Against the Penguins in Game Five of the #StanleyCup Final at CONSOL Energy Center, goaltender Martin Jones made 44 saves on a night when the #SJSharks were outshot 46-22, forcing Game Six back in SJ. 📸 Getty Images

🚨 SJ 4, PIT 2 🚨

📰 PIT leads series 3-2 📰 pic.twitter.com/c9qIXg2lQB — San Jose Sharks History (@sjsharkshistory) June 10, 2026

Happy birthday, JD!

Happy 38th Birthday to #SJSharks alumnus defenseman and 2008 seventh-round draftee (no. 186 overall) Jason Demers. 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/XxsAGpRGcN — San Jose Sharks History (@sjsharkshistory) June 10, 2026

Around Hockey…

PWHL San Jose has signed defenseman Hadley Hartmetz to a two-year contract. Hartmetz, 25, is a right-hander who suited up for the Boston Fleet last year, potting seven assists in 27 games. She played 12:54 a night, sixth among Fleet defenders. Hartmetz is San Jose’s second signed defenseman, following Rory Guilday.

A new professional women's hockey team in San Jose is beginning to take shape, with the league announcing its first five foundational players tasked with building the expansion franchise. We spoke with some of the players who say they are excited to build up the sport in the Bay… pic.twitter.com/8AedhkihVm — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 10, 2026

There’s more to why Mike Babcock lost the Columbus Blue Jackets head coach job?

Furthermore, sources indicate that asking players to see photos is NOT what ultimately resulted in Babcock’s resignation. It was the subsequent (unknown) allegation reported below that cost Babcock his job in #CBJ. https://t.co/TI9HRTVUZa — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2026

The Stanley Cup Final is tied up at two apiece: Will Jackson Blake win it for his dad and former NHL’er Jason Blake? It was also an emotional Game Four for Brandon Bussi.

John Tortorella is the perfect villain.

Dylan Larkin’s trade list expanding beyond three teams?

Is Sebastian Cossa about to get traded?

Michael McCarron lands a six-year deal.

Gabriel Landeskog wins the Masterton Trophy.

Who are the top goalies of the 2026 Draft?

Jesse Puljujarvi lost his World Championships gold medal…at karaoke?