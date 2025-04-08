San Jose Sharks
Smith Scores Twice, But Sharks Lose 3-2 to Flames
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Calgary Flames into SAP Center.
Will Smith scored twice, but the Sharks lost 3-2.
Period 1
Opening shift, Warsofsky wants Eklund to attack inside more, there it is, crashing the net for the one-timer in-tight.
2 in: Two-straight blocks by Ostapchuk and he gets it deep. Good defensive shift.
4 in: That cross-ice Kovalenko NZ pass connected, but looked hairy.
8 in: Brilliant Smith pass to Celebrini charging down slot by himself, but Wolf says no. Celebrini’s last goal was on Mar. 15, eight games and counting without a goal.
7 left: Good job by Ostapchuk to navigate through three Flames in NZ, get it in deep. I’m watching him and Kovalenko most closely tonight.
Credit to the San Jose Sharks, depleted line-up playing solid and smart so far.
3 left: Solid, basic fourth line shift, Sharks now up 17-7 shots.
Smith goal: Kovalenko does nice job to pounce on loose puck, find Smith in slot.
Period 2
3 in: Bahl buries Dellandrea, but credit to Dellandrea, he takes a hit but gets it out.
6 in: Fancy Celebrini stickhandling, then pass to Kovalenko. Kovalenko actually wasn’t in the position to do much with it, but I’d like a different play than just giving it up on a hope slot pass through a thicket of Flames. Like head down, protect the puck, hold, then make a play. Know Warsofsky wants more pace from Kovalenko, but it occurs to me there, that’s definitely a moment where you can draw some Flames to you, hope a Shark can get open in the slot.
Liljegren-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Wennberg is PP1. Followed by Thompson-Carlsson-Lund-Graf-Kovalenko.
8 left: People are going to look at the assist, but I haven’t loved Kovalenko’s puck touches so far today. Not to pile on him, plenty of time tonight.
Race to wall, Ostapchuk and Coronato, Ostapchuk at least makes it a battle when Coronato maybe had a step. Looks like he came up with the puck for a second too, just couldn’t make the next offensive play, which he hasn’t shown a facility for so far. But call me a contrarian or a management shill, I really like Ostapchuk’s speed, size, and details in puck battles. I’m seeing the vision there. But the offensive component needs to come along to make him a genuine 3C.
7 left: Dellandrea does an outstanding job taking it from Weegar behind the net, hitting Gregor in the slot. Big Wolf save.
6 left: Whoa Kovalenko tries a backhanded DZ pass that is pretty easily intercepted, lucky it doesn’t turn into anything. That’s a kind of pass that gets you benched, especially if it goes into the back of your net. San Jose Sharks able to get out on the rush, Wolf makes a spectacular save on Celebrini, Smith tripped then makes a great pass back to point, draws the call.
3 left: Big Romanov save, Flames had rush off high OZ Kovalenko turnover.
2 left: Ostapchuk in vulnerable position in DZ corner, able to hit Goodrow and out. Another good-looking bit of little things.
Period 3
2 in: Nice Ostapchuk feed to Grundstrom in slot. More of that.
5 in: Lund does a nice job shedding Coleman to get the puck out, that’s some power forward bad-assery that I’m looking for from him.
7 in: Don’t love that long Wennberg pass, he hasn’t been quite as careful with puck today as usual.
Inspiring “USA! USA!! USA!!!” chants from the fans. Maybe, Tinkerbell-style, they’re trying to revive the stock market. (I’m sure they were joking and so am I.)
Klapka goal: That’s ugly. Flames were coming on. Looks like Liljegren pinches when he shouldn’t, all his forwards were well up on forecheck, 2-on-1 the other way. He stepped in front of the Flame, hero play, guess he thought it was a sure thing. But you can’t give that up holding a third period lead.
Frost goal: Looks like that just found a hole. That’s tough, would’ve been nice for Romanov to get that first “W”.
Coronato goal: That’s an uncharacteristic Wennberg turnover. Game set matchsticks.
3 left: Kovalenko individual effort, draws a penalty, good work there.
Smith goal: Right time, right place for Smith. Hey, he’s got a chance for 20 at this rate. He’s scored Sharks’ last three goals.
Perfect. Fun close game where the Sharks lose in regulation. Kids score, Smitty breaks the Sharks rookie goals record while Macklin breaks the Sharks rookie assists record. Romanov gets an above-.900 SV%. Bottom six didn’t play too bad either. Close game, Wolf the difference maker (my GOD I wish they’d spent a sixth on Wolf instead of (checks notes, deflates) Santeri Hatakka. Some issues though: I’ve liked Mario’s offensive play a lot lately but there were a number of times he needed to take the passer, not the damn shooter. Warso needs to manage Macklin’s minutes. He’s an incredible athlete… Read more »
Doug Wilson masterclass, taking Hatakka over a star goalie born up the road. Wilson rapidly declined and almost destroyed the franchise, one of the worst gms in NHL history. Now he’s destroying the penguins as dubas right hand man. He also fired pdb, one of the best coaches of all time.
Blame his son and the other genius who has been sidelined under the new regime for the Hotkakka pick. Remember though that lots of teams passed on the goalie. Never know how those guys turn out if not drafted in the early 1st round.
Fair to criticize Wilson’s last couple of seasons as GM. And fair to wonder, with hindsight, whether he kept the aging core together too long at the expense of the future. But worst GM of all time? Please. Under his stewardship, the Sharks were a contender for many years, in large part due to shrewd trades for guys like Thornton, Burns, Boyle, etc. I know that chat boards are the home of hyperbole and hot takes but you should be able to note his missteps while also recognizing his long run of success.
Was getting worried they’d somehow pull it out.
Kovalenko needs to be in the line up. Was very noticeable on offensive and was generally fine outside of that. His mistakes aren’t going to be ironed out in practice.
Liljigren has been just downright unreliable. Puck fumbles and bad decisions.
Ferraro has been good. Would’ve loved to see him on a playoff bound squad.
Romanov was great and should get more starts to end the season imo.
I’m good with Kovalenko in there, as it’s not like he’d be playing over someone more deserving. At least he has some offense. But I did see three separate instances of large mistakes in the defensive zone between faceoff dot and blue line.
I really don’t want Liljegren on the team next year. I’m sure Grier and Warsovsky are underwhelmed. After the win in Toronto I think it was, in the story here Sheng had a quote from Warsovsky like “Now we just need him to think he’s playing Toronto every night.”
He’s quite a “going through the motions” type.
Lily has the look of a guy who doesn’t want to be there. We’ll see what an off season does for him. If they improve the team maybe he’ll give a better effort.
Kovy had some brutal turnovers that you can’t make if trying to make an impression. If they end up in the back of your own net his lone assist means nothing.
Still wondering why Grier couldn’t find a taker for Mario. He’d be a nice depth D in many places.
Not that Kovalenko is a world beater by any means but it’s absolutely mind blowing that he’s been consistently scratched to get Gregor into the lineup. I geniunely cannot think of a single noteworthy thing Gregor has done since being traded.
Yup. To be fair, Gregor has had some good moments. But not many and he’s certainly had plenty of suboptimal ones, too. Kovalenko seems to have more upside. I know GMMG doesn’t tend to give guys a lot of time to prove themselves, but perhaps Kovalenko needs to bit more seasoning? Discussed before, he hasn’t won the coaches over.
I don’t see it that way. He didn’t take Gregors lace he took Toffs. He had been skating with Wennberg I thought when he got benched? Maybe they don’t trust him to play on the more defensive lines? I don’t know. He was ok but not like “omagerd, why hasn’t he been in the line up?” good.
Games played in the NHL prior to the start of the season for tonight’s starting line-up. 0 Celebrini, Smith, Lund, Kovalenko 2 Romanov 3 Thomson 7 Graf 7 Ostpchuk 59 Thrun 60 Carlsson 97 Eklund 151 Dellandrea 196 Liljegren 236 Grundstrom 241 Gregor 430 Mario 572 Goodrow 712 Wennberg 1296 Vlasic Wennberg + Vlasic nearly as many NHL games than the other 17 players combined!! The Sharks are a incredibly inexperienced team, putting a good fight most of he time. Real credit to the coaches for handling a really inexperienced and challenging roster. Also, what happened to MEV? Only 11… Read more »
Probably just giving MEV the bare minimum because he’s awful?