Smith Scores Twice, But Sharks Lose 3-2 to Flames

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Calgary Flames into SAP Center.

Will Smith scored twice, but the Sharks lost 3-2.

Period 1

Opening shift, Warsofsky wants Eklund to attack inside more, there it is, crashing the net for the one-timer in-tight.

2 in: Two-straight blocks by Ostapchuk and he gets it deep. Good defensive shift.

4 in: That cross-ice Kovalenko NZ pass connected, but looked hairy.

8 in: Brilliant Smith pass to Celebrini charging down slot by himself, but Wolf says no. Celebrini’s last goal was on Mar. 15, eight games and counting without a goal.

7 left: Good job by Ostapchuk to navigate through three Flames in NZ, get it in deep. I’m watching him and Kovalenko most closely tonight.

Credit to the San Jose Sharks, depleted line-up playing solid and smart so far.

3 left: Solid, basic fourth line shift, Sharks now up 17-7 shots.

Smith goal: Kovalenko does nice job to pounce on loose puck, find Smith in slot.

Period 2

3 in: Bahl buries Dellandrea, but credit to Dellandrea, he takes a hit but gets it out.

6 in: Fancy Celebrini stickhandling, then pass to Kovalenko. Kovalenko actually wasn’t in the position to do much with it, but I’d like a different play than just giving it up on a hope slot pass through a thicket of Flames. Like head down, protect the puck, hold, then make a play. Know Warsofsky wants more pace from Kovalenko, but it occurs to me there, that’s definitely a moment where you can draw some Flames to you, hope a Shark can get open in the slot.

Liljegren-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Wennberg is PP1. Followed by Thompson-Carlsson-Lund-Graf-Kovalenko.

8 left: People are going to look at the assist, but I haven’t loved Kovalenko’s puck touches so far today. Not to pile on him, plenty of time tonight.

Race to wall, Ostapchuk and Coronato, Ostapchuk at least makes it a battle when Coronato maybe had a step. Looks like he came up with the puck for a second too, just couldn’t make the next offensive play, which he hasn’t shown a facility for so far. But call me a contrarian or a management shill, I really like Ostapchuk’s speed, size, and details in puck battles. I’m seeing the vision there. But the offensive component needs to come along to make him a genuine 3C.

7 left: Dellandrea does an outstanding job taking it from Weegar behind the net, hitting Gregor in the slot. Big Wolf save.

6 left: Whoa Kovalenko tries a backhanded DZ pass that is pretty easily intercepted, lucky it doesn’t turn into anything. That’s a kind of pass that gets you benched, especially if it goes into the back of your net. San Jose Sharks able to get out on the rush, Wolf makes a spectacular save on Celebrini, Smith tripped then makes a great pass back to point, draws the call.

3 left: Big Romanov save, Flames had rush off high OZ Kovalenko turnover.

2 left: Ostapchuk in vulnerable position in DZ corner, able to hit Goodrow and out. Another good-looking bit of little things.

Period 3

2 in: Nice Ostapchuk feed to Grundstrom in slot. More of that.

5 in: Lund does a nice job shedding Coleman to get the puck out, that’s some power forward bad-assery that I’m looking for from him.

7 in: Don’t love that long Wennberg pass, he hasn’t been quite as careful with puck today as usual.

Inspiring “USA! USA!! USA!!!” chants from the fans. Maybe, Tinkerbell-style, they’re trying to revive the stock market. (I’m sure they were joking and so am I.)

Klapka goal: That’s ugly. Flames were coming on. Looks like Liljegren pinches when he shouldn’t, all his forwards were well up on forecheck, 2-on-1 the other way. He stepped in front of the Flame, hero play, guess he thought it was a sure thing. But you can’t give that up holding a third period lead.

Frost goal: Looks like that just found a hole. That’s tough, would’ve been nice for Romanov to get that first “W”.

Coronato goal: That’s an uncharacteristic Wennberg turnover. Game set matchsticks.

3 left: Kovalenko individual effort, draws a penalty, good work there.

Smith goal: Right time, right place for Smith. Hey, he’s got a chance for 20 at this rate. He’s scored Sharks’ last three goals.