PWHL
Realistic Trades for Sharks’ No. 2? | PWHL to San Jose, Marchant Talks Prospects
Todd Marchant joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!
Get the latest on San Jose Sharks prospects with the team’s director of development.
Also:
00:01:39 Director of development Todd Marchant talks about Eric Pohlkamp, Joshua Ravensbergen, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Carson Wetsch
00:09:53 Marchant on San Jose Sharks’ NCAA prospects like Cole McKinney, Joey Muldowney, Brandon Svoboda & more
00:18:01 Where will Max Heise play next year? Marchant talks Sharks’ CHL prospects like Christian Kirsch and Teddy Mutryn
00:20:28 What about San Jose Sharks prospects abroad like Axel Landen and Yaroslav Korostelyov?
00:23:46 Marchant talks a couple San Jose Barracuda prospects like Quentin Musty and Kasper Halttunen
00:29:15 Keegan’s got a crazy story!
00:34:55 What do we think of Ivar Stenberg and Alberts Smits at World Championships?
00:47:57 Macklin Celebrini is Canada captain: What does that mean for San Jose Sharks’ captaincy?
00:55:02 What are sensible No. 2 trade backs for Sharks?
01:08:09 Breaking down Kevin Costner’s “Draft Day” trades in 2026 Draft terms
01:20:02 Dan Boyle shares why Bill Davidge was essential to his career
01:38:12 Sheng on the flak that he got for not voting Celebrini No. 1 in Hart Trophy voting
01:47:16 PWHL is headed to San Jose
Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!
Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
wtf was that? I had to turn it off 5 minutes in because I thought it was a YouTube add. That’s the worst piece of shit piece of content I’ve ever seen. I was looking forward to hearing Marchant too and I had to turn it off.
Respectfully, you ok? I’m 5 minutes in and enjoying Matchant chopping up prospects. Just 1 sponsor plug for all of 10 seconds.
im not into AI slop
is it AI?
If its the bullshit autosnapping or whatever they call that constant quick edit look, I agree. Its a fucking awful look that pollutes at least 90% of youtube content. But to be fair, its a podcast. No real reason to even look at the video.
Wtf are you talking about?
Man. EK65 was really the difference for the Sharks at the time against FLV. Looking back, he was the game breaker. We don’t win those games with the squad we had without him. You can see the system again and Colorado without Makar can’t do it. Burns, even in his prime was and is getting got against this system. So far we’ve seen Vegas beat two ways: 1) super skill aka McJesus or prime EK 2) dirty dirt aka Washington and Florida. all this to say that we need to decide which we are going to go as a squad.… Read more »
Why not both?
that would be super sick. But you have execute one of those directions to its maximum potential. I don’t think we’ve ever seen team do both like that.
That’s a false choice. Both Capitals and Panthers in their Stanley Cup winning years were very skilled teams (although Vegas actually beat Panthers when they met in the finals.) Matthew Tkachuk isn’t some random goon. He is a 100-point player. Barkov is one of the best defensive forwards of his generation. Backstrom has over 1000 career points, and that Ovehckin guy you might have heard has scored more goals than Gretzky. The successful playoff teams in this era have a mix of both skill and grit. There’s a reason Colorado got Nazem Kadri back at the trade deadline. They didn’t… Read more »
No lies in what you said. Basically a skill team team can gradually become a grit team. That said, Sam feckin Bennett was MVP of the that cup run. Ovi is also arguably a top 5 hitter in the history of the game. The series defining moment was the reverse hit by Oshie, followed by the goal by good ol Smith-Pelley. That Washington team was actually even more skilled in the years prior, but they found the right combination in ‘18. My comment was more around identity, and our current trajectory. Maybe building towards the eventual evolution of that Washington… Read more »
You have to get lucky, too. Vegas had two of the softer playoff teams on their journey to the conference finals and now Colorado is gimped without Makar. The Avs might be up 2-0 if it were MacKinnon out instead.
I guess I’m rooting for Carolina or Montreal? Damn
If you cut out all the noise from social media and just absorb what the public scouts/draft gurus are saying, it still feels like the consistent truth is that they are all really close together, even Mckenna. Chris Peters said it again on the Athletic podcast today “there is no true #1 in this draft”. It surprises me a bit to see the extreme confidence some fans seem to have that Stenberg is the #2 or even #1 best player in this draft. I think he’d make a great Shark, but the experts who have been watching these kids for… Read more »
Great quote pull. I would love to see the quotes on the later picks that actually turned into big time players. KK – I think the jury is still out on him. He was projected into super stardom, and while may not ever achieve that, I expect him to have a good career as a middle 6 contributor on a good team. I am also not surprised that his game picked up when he left NYR. PL – just a tough situation with injuries. His peak was not ever going to be sustainable, but people really thought he was gonna… Read more »