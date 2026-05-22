Realistic Trades for Sharks’ No. 2? | PWHL to San Jose, Marchant Talks Prospects

Todd Marchant joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Get the latest on San Jose Sharks prospects with the team’s director of development.

Also:

00:01:39 Director of development Todd Marchant talks about Eric Pohlkamp, Joshua Ravensbergen, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Carson Wetsch

00:09:53 Marchant on San Jose Sharks’ NCAA prospects like Cole McKinney, Joey Muldowney, Brandon Svoboda & more

00:18:01 Where will Max Heise play next year? Marchant talks Sharks’ CHL prospects like Christian Kirsch and Teddy Mutryn

00:20:28 What about San Jose Sharks prospects abroad like Axel Landen and Yaroslav Korostelyov?

00:23:46 Marchant talks a couple San Jose Barracuda prospects like Quentin Musty and Kasper Halttunen

00:29:15 Keegan’s got a crazy story!

00:34:55 What do we think of Ivar Stenberg and Alberts Smits at World Championships?

00:47:57 Macklin Celebrini is Canada captain: What does that mean for San Jose Sharks’ captaincy?

00:55:02 What are sensible No. 2 trade backs for Sharks?

01:08:09 Breaking down Kevin Costner’s “Draft Day” trades in 2026 Draft terms

01:20:02 Dan Boyle shares why Bill Davidge was essential to his career

01:38:12 Sheng on the flak that he got for not voting Celebrini No. 1 in Hart Trophy voting

01:47:16 PWHL is headed to San Jose

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