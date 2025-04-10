AGENT: Ferraro’s Season Over, But He’ll Be Back Soon

Mario Ferraro’s season is over.

Ferraro suffered a lower-body injury in the middle of the San Jose Sharks’ 8-7 OT loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Ferraro blocks a shot and is hurt on the play.

“Tough loss for us as far as what he brings to our group, leadership, the way he competes every single night,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky said that Ferraro’s injury is still being evaluated, and surgery is still a possibility.

Peter Wallen, Ferraro’s agent, did stress that the 26-year-old defenseman will recover well before the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.

The San Jose Sharks’ alternate captain has provided another workman-like year for the team, playing 21:24 a night and being a top penalty-killing option. After the trades of Jake Walman and Cody Ceci, Ferraro will once again be the Sharks’ most-used defenseman, like he was last year. Since 2020-21, Ferraro has either been San Jose’s No. 1 or 2 most-used blueliner in each season.

“We talked this morning, he’s frustrated,” Warsofsky said. “He wanted to play in every single game this year.”

Ferraro got close, tying last year’s career-high 78 games.

Ferraro is signed for next season at $3.25 million AAV and will be a UFA after 2025-26.

Immediately, however, the San Jose Sharks are struggling to field a full line-up for Friday night’s match-up at the Edmonton Oilers.