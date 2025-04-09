Preview/Lines #78: Eklund on Representing Sweden at World Championships, Toffoli Game-Time Decision

William Eklund didn’t hesitate when asked to represent Sweden at the World Championships.

“A huge honor, always,” he said.

Eklund last wore the Three Crowns for Sweden in Dec. 2021 at the eventually cancelled edition of the 2022 World Junior Championships.

The 5-foot-11 winger, who’s got a career-high 17 goals and 55 points in just his second full NHL season, is especially excited to represent Sweden at home. The 2025 World Championships will be held in Stockholm (and Herning, Denmark), starting on May 9.

Could this World Championships be a springboard for Eklund to play for Sweden at the 2026 Olympics?

“I don’t know,” he said. “Just trying to play my best and be the best player I can be out there. See what happens. Playing for my country is the biggest thing.”

San Jose Sharks (20-47-10)

Alexandar Georgiev should start.

Tyler Toffoli is a game-time decision, if he doesn’t play, Klim Kostin will slide in.

All other forwards from the last game, except for Collin Graf, who was sent down to the San Jose Barracuda, will play.

It’s the same defense. Jan Rutta and Vincent Desharnais are traveling, but no word on when they’ll return to the line-up.

Minnesota Wild (42-29-7)

Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild Masterton nominee, prepares for final home start: ‘Almost over already’ https://t.co/ovyGjPXaJC — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 9, 2025

Ya'll aint ready for my projected #mnwild lines… #lineheathens Foligno – JEEk – Boldy

Kaprizov – Rossi – Zuccarello

Johansson – Gaudreau – Nyquist

Trenin – Hartman – Brazeau Brodin – Faber

Chisholm – Spurgeon

Merrill – Bogosian Fleury — Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) April 9, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild at 5 PM PT at Xcel Energy Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports Bay Area. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.