My 2025-26 NHL Awards Ballot: Why I Chose McDavid Over Celebrini for MVP? Wennberg Selke Vote

Here’s how I voted for the 2025-26 NHL Awards.

For the first time since Erik Karlsson and 2022-23, it was a truly interesting year for the San Jose Sharks and the year-end awards, with Macklin Celebrini putting together an MVP-caliber campaign.

Here’s how I voted this year with some explanations — you can see how the rest of the PHWA voted here.

I’m proud to say that I’ve voted for the last nine straight years, see all my past votes here.

HART TROPHY

Winner: Nikita Kucherov

My Vote:

1) Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers

2) Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks

3) Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning

4) Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche

5) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

The margins were thin between these deserving MVP winners, especially the top-four.

When the margins are thin, you must have differentiators, or how else can you decide a winner?

Three of McDavid’s differentiators over Celebrini for me?

McDavid has an NHL-leading 138 points, 23 more than Celebrini. McDavid had a goal or an assist in 48.9 percent of the Oilers’ offense, which also led the league in offensive involvement, only ahead of Celebrini’s 46.2.

And yes, McDavid dragged Edmonton into the playoffs, while Celebrini just missed doing so.

In my mind, all this trumped Celebrini’s differentiators: Celebrini was on a far weaker team, for sure, but the Oilers had their share of major injuries and wouldn’t have made the post-season without McDavid.

Final Vote:

NORRIS TROPHY

Winner: Zach Werenski

My Vote:

1) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

2) Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers

3) Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres

4) Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars

5) Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche

Speaking of differentiators…

When I selected Erik Karlsson for the Norris Trophy in 2022-23, it was on the strength of a major differentiator like Karlsson being the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to eclipse 100 points.

So just like Celebrini just missing the playoffs was a differentiator, the same could be said about Bouchard being five points short of 100. It’s just a few points, but…

Werenski is a better all-around defender, and once again, if you have a handful of closely-qualified candidates, you do have to find small reasons to separate them. You have no choice but to do so.

Final Vote:

CALDER TROPHY

Winner: Matthew Schaefer

My Vote:

1) Matthew Schaefer – New York Islanders

2) Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens

3) Ivan Demidov – Montreal Canadiens

4) Beckett Sennecke – Anaheim Ducks

5) Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues

Final Vote:

LADY BYNG TROPHY

Winner: Cole Caulfield

My Vote:

1) Jake Sanderson – Ottawa Senators

2) Mark Stone – Vegas Golden Knights

3) Travis Sanheim – Philadelphia Flyers

4) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

5) Esa Lindell – Dallas Stars

The Lady Byng, in my opinion, should be an award given to a gentlemanly player who plays at a high level and has his sportsmanship tested by challenging minutes. It’s easier to avoid taking penalties when you don’t play hard defensive minutes, so I never vote for those offense-first types.

Final Vote:

SELKE TROPHY

Winner: Nick Suzuki

My Vote:

1) Shane Pinto – Ottawa Senators

2) Ryan O’Reilly – Nashville Predators

3) Jordan Staal – Carolina Hurricanes

4) Nico Hischier – New Jersey Devils

5) Alex Wennberg – San Jose Sharks

Suzuki is a terrific two-way center, but I think my top-five had a combination of harder defensive match-ups, more PK time, and/or more a greater percentage of 5-on-5 defensive zone faceoffs.

For what it’s worth, I filtered my Selke and Norris votes, my most challenging votes every year, through multiple NHL scouts.

Final Vote:

Masterton Trophy

Winner: Gabriel Landeskog

My Vote:

1) Gabriel Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche

2) Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres

3) Ozzy Wiesblatt – Nashville Predators

All-Star Team

Winners:

My Vote:

CENTER — Three selections.

1) Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers

2) Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks

3) Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche

RIGHT WING — Three selections.

1) Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning

2) David Pastrnak – Boston Bruins

3) Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild

LEFT WING — Three selections.

1) Jason Robertson – Dallas Stars

2) Cole Caulfield – Montreal Canadiens

3) Kirill Kaprizov – Minnesota Wild

DEFENSE — SIX selections.

1) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

2) Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers

3) Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres

4) Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars

5) Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche

6) Moritz Seider – Detroit Red Wings

GOALTENDER — Three selections.

1) Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay Lightning

2) Logan Thompson – Washington Capitals

3) Karel Vejmelka – Utah Mammoth

Final Vote:

NHL All-Rookie Team

Winners:

My Vote:

FORWARD —

Ivan Demidov – Montreal Canadiens

Beckett Sennecke – Anaheim Ducks

Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues

DEFENSE —

Matthew Schaefer – New York Islanders

Alexander Nikishin – Carolina Hurricanes

GOALTENDER —

Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens

Final Vote: