NHL
My 2025-26 NHL Awards Ballot: Why I Chose McDavid Over Celebrini for MVP? Wennberg Selke Vote
Here’s how I voted for the 2025-26 NHL Awards.
For the first time since Erik Karlsson and 2022-23, it was a truly interesting year for the San Jose Sharks and the year-end awards, with Macklin Celebrini putting together an MVP-caliber campaign.
Here’s how I voted this year with some explanations — you can see how the rest of the PHWA voted here.
I’m proud to say that I’ve voted for the last nine straight years, see all my past votes here.
HART TROPHY
Winner: Nikita Kucherov
My Vote:
1) Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers
2) Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks
3) Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning
4) Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche
5) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets
The margins were thin between these deserving MVP winners, especially the top-four.
When the margins are thin, you must have differentiators, or how else can you decide a winner?
Three of McDavid’s differentiators over Celebrini for me?
McDavid has an NHL-leading 138 points, 23 more than Celebrini. McDavid had a goal or an assist in 48.9 percent of the Oilers’ offense, which also led the league in offensive involvement, only ahead of Celebrini’s 46.2.
And yes, McDavid dragged Edmonton into the playoffs, while Celebrini just missed doing so.
In my mind, all this trumped Celebrini’s differentiators: Celebrini was on a far weaker team, for sure, but the Oilers had their share of major injuries and wouldn’t have made the post-season without McDavid.
Final Vote:
NORRIS TROPHY
Winner: Zach Werenski
My Vote:
1) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets
2) Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers
3) Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres
4) Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars
5) Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche
Speaking of differentiators…
When I selected Erik Karlsson for the Norris Trophy in 2022-23, it was on the strength of a major differentiator like Karlsson being the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to eclipse 100 points.
So just like Celebrini just missing the playoffs was a differentiator, the same could be said about Bouchard being five points short of 100. It’s just a few points, but…
Werenski is a better all-around defender, and once again, if you have a handful of closely-qualified candidates, you do have to find small reasons to separate them. You have no choice but to do so.
Final Vote:
CALDER TROPHY
Winner: Matthew Schaefer
My Vote:
1) Matthew Schaefer – New York Islanders
2) Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens
3) Ivan Demidov – Montreal Canadiens
4) Beckett Sennecke – Anaheim Ducks
5) Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues
Final Vote:
LADY BYNG TROPHY
Winner: Cole Caulfield
My Vote:
1) Jake Sanderson – Ottawa Senators
2) Mark Stone – Vegas Golden Knights
3) Travis Sanheim – Philadelphia Flyers
4) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets
5) Esa Lindell – Dallas Stars
The Lady Byng, in my opinion, should be an award given to a gentlemanly player who plays at a high level and has his sportsmanship tested by challenging minutes. It’s easier to avoid taking penalties when you don’t play hard defensive minutes, so I never vote for those offense-first types.
Final Vote:
SELKE TROPHY
Winner: Nick Suzuki
My Vote:
1) Shane Pinto – Ottawa Senators
2) Ryan O’Reilly – Nashville Predators
3) Jordan Staal – Carolina Hurricanes
4) Nico Hischier – New Jersey Devils
5) Alex Wennberg – San Jose Sharks
Suzuki is a terrific two-way center, but I think my top-five had a combination of harder defensive match-ups, more PK time, and/or more a greater percentage of 5-on-5 defensive zone faceoffs.
For what it’s worth, I filtered my Selke and Norris votes, my most challenging votes every year, through multiple NHL scouts.
Final Vote:
Masterton Trophy
Winner: Gabriel Landeskog
My Vote:
1) Gabriel Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche
2) Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres
3) Ozzy Wiesblatt – Nashville Predators
All-Star Team
Winners:
My Vote:
CENTER — Three selections.
1) Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers
2) Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks
3) Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche
RIGHT WING — Three selections.
1) Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning
2) David Pastrnak – Boston Bruins
3) Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild
LEFT WING — Three selections.
1) Jason Robertson – Dallas Stars
2) Cole Caulfield – Montreal Canadiens
3) Kirill Kaprizov – Minnesota Wild
DEFENSE — SIX selections.
1) Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets
2) Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers
3) Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres
4) Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars
5) Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche
6) Moritz Seider – Detroit Red Wings
GOALTENDER — Three selections.
1) Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay Lightning
2) Logan Thompson – Washington Capitals
3) Karel Vejmelka – Utah Mammoth
Final Vote:
NHL All-Rookie Team
Winners:
My Vote:
FORWARD —
Ivan Demidov – Montreal Canadiens
Beckett Sennecke – Anaheim Ducks
Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues
DEFENSE —
Matthew Schaefer – New York Islanders
Alexander Nikishin – Carolina Hurricanes
GOALTENDER —
Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens
Final Vote:
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I want to be so clear right now: The City of Las Vegas, and all who live there, including the players and fans of the Vegas Golden Knights, are bad people who deserve this and so much worse.
That’s super aggressive, sheesh.
are you alright, drugs/drinking problems?
Im glad canes won, but that’s too much
Excuse me? Substance abuse is a serious disease. I’m just a bad person.
Sounds like someone spent a month in Vegas one weekend and burnt through his 6 months emergency savings while having his heart broken by a lady of the night named Roxy.
Not just the heart
I’m on board with Fin Coe.
Great to see the Canes win. Very deserving. Rare Cup winner without a player they drafted in the top 4 overall playing an essential role. They didn’t draft Staal or Hall, while Svechnikov wasn’t an essential player.
Svechnikov is an essential player you can’t say 70 point +30 goal scorer on the first line to be not an key player come on.
Yeah, I support you too, Fin. You’re not wrong, you’re just an asshole. Don’t ever change
Dude, that’s ridiculous. I have friends from there and are fans and are good people.
Yeah man you can hate the team all you want (tho gotta respect them..) but the city’s people…?! Little extreme
And not that it deserved headlines, but the score in the A’s-Rockies game was 23-9. Game played in Vegas at (I think) their minor league park.
That’s such an absurd score.
I hate the A’s and their stupid owner with the white hot passion of a thousand suns
Not an Angels fam but, live near Anaheim. Arte Moreno is the worst owner in any sport, hands down, time 2. Also, cannot stand the Ducks, but dislike the Kings the most.
I think media overvalue offense in Norris voting. It’s close to becoming Art Ross for defensemen.
For that matter, I think media is overvaluing offense in Selke voting as well. At least Staal got some recognition. Otherwise, I think too many writers filter candidates to make sure they have at least 60 points before they are even eligible.
Just want to add I appreciate Sheng sticking more to the original purpose of the Selke and not voting for Nick Suzuki. It’s not that I have anything against Suzuki, but it seems like a lot of Sheng’s colleagues are just picking a star player having a hot year offensively who always has a reputation for a good two-way game.
Carolina’s cup win is the ultimate triumph of structure, system, and depth. All recent cup winners have some of those traits, but I think this win really shows hockey is not a sport where having two or three superstars equals championship. It’s about building the cohesive whole.
This is why I think Sharks are not one or two mega trades or free agent signings from winning the Stanley Cup. Hockey simply doesn’t work like that. It doesn’t matter how good Celebrini is. The team as a whole still needs to be built from the ground up.
You’re right, but I also think it helps to have a game breaker/cheat code player too. I view the sharks perennial playoff teams of the 2000s/2010s similar to the Shanahan Niners: bunch of star level players but no top 5 player in the league. Crosby did it to us the same way Mahomes did. Mack just keeps proving he has more gears too. I agree with you though – this lineup does need depth and the top guys need to be way tougher than they are now. Carolina had speed, but they did not give an inch to the more… Read more »
Vegas completely abandoned their forechecking game at some point for what ever reason and it cost them.
You’re somewhat right. Having a few great players matters more than it doesn’t. Sharks need more than Cele for sure. But there’s a ton of recency bias to your statement.
But it’s not just about this one. Florida, Tampa, Colorado, and Vegas in their winning years had star players. But they also had depth and structure. Recent years also showed those teams are very vulnerable if even one of the star players get injured or are having a bad stretch. Colorado ran into that issue in the conf finals. Vegas ran into that when Eichel just couldn’t produce. But if you look at Carolina, they can afford to have Aho, Svechnikov, and Jarvis be mostly non-factors. The machine just keeps rolling with the next line stepping up. I’m not saying… Read more »
This Cup win was not the norm. But I have to say, I like that. It really was about the team. Depth, structure and discipline won out. To hold Vegas, with that line-up, to 2 shots on goal over a period of nearly half the game, is just remarkable.