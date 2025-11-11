Hockey History
Jeremy Roenick, Rob Blake on What Made Joe Thornton Special
Joe Thornton is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame, where he belongs.
And two of his San Jose Sharks teammates, Rob Blake and Jeremy Roenick, will be there to greet him.
“To know Jumbo is to love Jumbo,” Roenick said.
It takes a Hall of Famer to know a Hall of Famer, so who better than Blake ‘14 and Roenick ‘24 to tell stories, both bawdy and insightful, about why Thornton is Hall of Fame material, on and off the ice.
“Jumbo”
The 6-foot-4 Thornton was nicknamed “Jumbo” for good reason.
“He had that rare combination of that hockey sense with his vision and his size,” Blake, who played with Thornton from 2008 to 2010, said. “[Wayne Gretzky] is head and shoulders above everybody [as a playmaker], but he wasn’t as big as [Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr], right? They’re big, they had this long reach, they had the hockey IQ to be able to make these high-end plays, and never panicked with the puck.”
Lemieux, Jagr, Thornton. That’s some lofty praise.
“There’s not many like that,” Blake said.
In the 1996 NHL draft, the Sharks selected Terry Friesen, a goalie who’d never play an NHL game, with the 55th overall pick.
The next pick went to the Isles, who selected Zdeno Chara …
Was Joe Thornton the greatest “passer” to ever play the game!?
The fact that Gretzky’s assist count is greater than any other players points would beg to differ
Gretzky notwithstanding*?
Jumbo would have had many more points career wise had he played throughout the 80’s like Gretzky did,
Its also what makes Ovi’s goal record
all that more impressive but that is a different topic.
Gary Bettman actually called him Dumbo, before correcting himself.
Putz
He should commit Seppuku
Roenick was such a jerk to Marleau, I couldn’t care less what he has to say.