What Are Fair Trades for Sharks’ No. 2 Pick?

What’s a fair trade for the Sharks’ No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft?

Of course, odds are, the San Jose Sharks aren’t actually going to deal the pick: The last time that a top-five selection moved, post-draft lottery, was in 2008.

That said?

“Mike Grier is absolutely open to moving the No. 2 pick,” insider Pierre LeBrun reported in The Athletic on Wednesday, “depending on the offers.”

So what are fair offers for the second-overall?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with three NHL scouts and an executive to come up with some reasonable deals.

Two trade scenarios seem to make the most sense for the San Jose Sharks: Trading back from No. 2 and still coming out with a high pick or dangling the second-overall for an established star.

Trade Back?

The San Jose Sharks, as an organization, are deep up front and shallow on defense.

So while there’s much thought that wingers Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are the top prospects of the draft, there’s also a handful of blueline prospects, Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Keaton Verhoeff, and Alberts Smits, who could well be future No. 1 defensemen.

The Sharks must also add to their current blueline, which has just two defensemen signed for next year, veteran Dmitry Orlov and rookie Sam Dickinson.

So trading back can still net the Sharks a high pick, which they can use on a top defensive prospect, and they can acquire some blueline help right now, too.

Could the Sharks trade No. 2 to the Chicago Blackhawks for the No. 4 pick, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and the Hawks’ 2026 second-rounder? Chicago’s second-rounder is the No. 34 pick.