San Jose Sharks
What Are Fair Trades for Sharks’ No. 2 Pick?
What’s a fair trade for the Sharks’ No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft?
Of course, odds are, the San Jose Sharks aren’t actually going to deal the pick: The last time that a top-five selection moved, post-draft lottery, was in 2008.
That said?
“Mike Grier is absolutely open to moving the No. 2 pick,” insider Pierre LeBrun reported in The Athletic on Wednesday, “depending on the offers.”
So what are fair offers for the second-overall?
San Jose Hockey Now spoke with three NHL scouts and an executive to come up with some reasonable deals.
Two trade scenarios seem to make the most sense for the San Jose Sharks: Trading back from No. 2 and still coming out with a high pick or dangling the second-overall for an established star.
Trade Back?
The San Jose Sharks, as an organization, are deep up front and shallow on defense.
So while there’s much thought that wingers Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are the top prospects of the draft, there’s also a handful of blueline prospects, Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Keaton Verhoeff, and Alberts Smits, who could well be future No. 1 defensemen.
The Sharks must also add to their current blueline, which has just two defensemen signed for next year, veteran Dmitry Orlov and rookie Sam Dickinson.
So trading back can still net the Sharks a high pick, which they can use on a top defensive prospect, and they can acquire some blueline help right now, too.
Could the Sharks trade No. 2 to the Chicago Blackhawks for the No. 4 pick, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and the Hawks’ 2026 second-rounder? Chicago’s second-rounder is the No. 34 pick.
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I think the trade proposals thrown out so far (here, Hockey Prof, elsewhere) have been interesting, but easy to praise or knock based on straightforward evaluation of the pieces back. I think that based on his history, if Mike DOES do a trade, it’ll be more complex. More pieces on both sides of the equation, like we saw in the Timo and Karlsson trades, to diversify the risk hit to both sides, and to fine tune the balance and obscure the “who won the trade” narrative. We have yet to see how much Grier is willing to do escalator clauses… Read more »
Interesting
It’s an interesting idea but I’m not sure I agree it’s a going lot of pieces. I think at this point in the building phase these trades will be more targeted and less throwing darts like the Meier trade was. It means less room for error but I think they believe in their proof of concept on scouting and development at this point considering the data they’ve gathered from their successes and failures.
based on habs trajectory, sharks are at least 3 years away from being a true contender. paying a lot to sign 28 years old makes little sense. drafting good d prospect now might give you same results in 3 years
Idk the sharks have some heaviness in the bottom and in the close to the NHL category.
Montreal is a soft team up front.
Yeah, it’s hard to make the jump.
Adam Fox is a very good player. He will give this team an instant boost. But is that boost just into the mushy middle at the expense of the future?
There is also a question of how many players in your core will be 6’0″ or under.
Gotta assume it’ll be more than just Fox. I think Grier goes for a UFA top 4 in addition to anyone added thru trade. Just by numbers and the fact they’ve already said Polkamp will start in the AHL they need at least 3 D additions.
I don’t see how the second overall is worth the 5th overall and what most likely is a third pair defenseman.
Given the parity at the top of this draft, I think it makes sense. If Stenberg/McKenna were clearly much better than Carels/Reid/Smits, then the price would be much higher to move up. There are a lot of scouts saying that Carels or Reid could go in the top 3 picks, though, and Smits might be the most NHL ready player of the bunch. I personally like the Chicago trade proposal. If Korchinski ends up being a top 4 defenseman, and the sharks pick up Carels (who scored a lot more than Reid in a tougher league, and is a phenomenal… Read more »
Disagree. First, acquiring Korchinski and drafting Carols does the Sharks little good as it does not solve the issue everyone is screaming to draft a defenseman to fix. They are both LDs. Second, Korchinski is not a very good prospect. The prospect they should be able to get is Rinzel. Rinzel is exactly the type of prospect GMMG is looking for. He’s big, has 50 NHL games, can transition the puck, and has a very good shot from the point. He needs to hit the weight room and be more physical but will be a second pair RD sooner rather… Read more »
Pass on Korchinski.
Actually I think I’m going to change my mind on KK. Seems like some others in the industry have a higher opinion of him than I do from what I’ve seen. I’ll defer to people who pay better attention to Chicagos prospects. I believe in the Sharks development staff so it’s worth a shot assuming nothing better comes along.
“He beats defenders one-on-one, attacks the middle of the ice, drives offensive play and has the potential to be a top-four defenseman in the NHL.”
https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/48892851/nhl-2026-trade-candidates-top-prospects-michkov-nemec-poitras-mctavish
Thanks for that ESPN link. Good read.
Feel like a young upcoming team should probably not be offer sheeting… this is a fan thing. Take the two most recent offer sheets : Montreal for Aho and then few yrs later Carolina did it back to them getting Kotkaniemi. Thats also 2 times in last 7 yrs. It is kind of a dick move and while any thing that screws Vegas I am here for, MGGM seems like a relationship GM, so doubt that in the cards. But, last thing Sharks need is teams offer Sheeting Mack or Misa or Smith or such to drive up the costs.
Those are not the two most recent offer sheets. You’re forgetting Holloway and Broberg and those were both wildly successful heists.
With the UFA market being horrible, offer sheets are coming back.
The real leverage Grier has is positional. If Chicago or NYR wants one of the top 3 forwards, the Sharks have to position themselves to make them sure they have to trade up to get it. I think the best option is the Blackhawks because it ensures the Sharks still get their top Dman, plus additional assets. I was thinking also that there could be an opportunity to reacquire the team’s #2 pick from Vancouver if they can get the Canucks to move up to be sure they get Malhotra. Then the team could get the same deal from Chicago… Read more »
Offer sheets require picks in 2027. Their original picks only. The Sharks already traded away their 2027 second and third round picks.
They will most likely not be going the offer sheet route this offseason.
Yeah, this is why I proposed some kind of framework to get those picks back. You can trade for them back again to be eligible for offer sheets. It’s a weird rule
Disagree all you want. It’s clear Grier isn’t going to offer sheet anyone by his pick trading history. He has shown no compunction about trading away 2nds and 3rds.
I agree he has definitely done all he can to close that door. But I’m not disagreeing on anything, so not really sure where you were going on your opening. I said teams will be offer sheeting guys this offseason or at least there will be a large threat out there on that front. Nobody disputes that so far, so no disagreements yet. I have a lot of evidence to back up my statement on this, including direct reporting on why the Oilers gave Bouchard so much money. Also, I’m fairly confident you’re doing a lot of lame downvoting, Snark.… Read more »
Did you already forget what you wrote…?
“I know people here are going to say that nobody is offer sheeting anyone, but I will strongly disagree”
Seems pretty obvious what my opening statement was replying to. If there is a single offer sheet I’ll be shocked. It’s puts the offending GM on the shit list and there’s pretty much zero chance any aren’t matched with a rising cap. I guess we’ll see.
As far as downvoting, I’ve stated my opinion on it but I’ll put it another way. There is no such thing as bad press. ;P
Well nobody disagreed yet.
Downvoting for anything less than a post bringing up hit lur (because spelling the name correctly gets you banned for the day, I know from experience) is lame
I disagreed…? or is that you’re way of telling me I’m a nobody? ;P We all are though. BTW, I did not downvote you. Don’t let it get your panties in a bunch.
Holy shit is that true about the ban? Didn’t know that…! That’s dumb.
You didn’t actually disagree. You said Grier hasn’t prioritized offer sheets. That has nothing to do with what I said. Not even one single thing.
Yeah, I did…🤨
Because in this draft the 5th overall may well end up being better than the 2nd overall. This is one of those where the value in moving up is uncertain at best (and why I think ultimately there will be no trade to move up.)
As I said… If Chicago and NYR want forwards, this is how you shrink the playing field and win leverage. There are only 3 and as such, if you have picks 4 and 5, that’s a problem
They’ll have a forward available because the Sharks are drafting a defenseman.
Unless the Sharks trade down. Your imagination seems to have escaped you on this. In case I need to spell this out further, since both Chicago and NYR likely want forwards and Vancouver almost certainly wants Malhotra, the potential for gamesmanship by Grier is strong. Tell Vancouver someone else is trading up to take Malhotra. Tell Chicago and NYR that the other is interested in taking a forward at either 2 or 3. It’s simple stuff. Not exactly 3D chess. He might just take Reid after all is said and done, too, and I would give him an A for… Read more »
It’s obvious to everyone that the Sharks need D so if I’m Chicago or NYR that’s how I have the board laid out. NYR might take the bait but they need everything so why give up anything to move? Chicago is going to have a forward available without moving if SJ takes a D as most predict. Grier can’t just lie and say a team is interested if there isn’t another team. These GMs have plenty of ways of checking to make sure these threats are real. And if he’s caught lying no one will believe him in the future.… Read more »
I still think it’s gonna end up being Chase Reid but hopefully plus something from CHI maybe NYR but most likely CHI!?
Nothing against Nassau County Strong Island but I am not sure about Fox!?
I was dead set against fox until someone else posted his numbers. He’s surprisingly effective at both ends. As a stop gap until Reid or whoever develops into a #1 the Sharks could do a lot worse. Depends on what he costs though. I really don’t want Grier giving up some of the young prospects or a future #1 for him. Personally I would do the pick swap with Eklund for Fox with some garnish type assets to make the values work.
The stop gap makes sense as my unease revolved more around age and commit/locker room vibe given his reputation and reported history. He is a Norris winner and still highly impactful with the numbers to back it up. Can we get Reid still at #5 assuming NYR would pick Stenberg at #2? Are Carles and Smits both LHD? and is CHI already “well situated enough” with RHD that they may not take Reid at #4 I’m assuming VAN takes Malhotra at #3 unless they make some kind of trade with SJS. Would the Sedins covet Ivar enough to let Zeev… Read more »
It’s kind of a crap shoot. It only works if Grier feels a few D are close enough to each other to make dropping down ok.
Think if Leafs “go off board” and take Stenberg, the trade back becomes more possible. Right now really need Rangers or back to want Stenberg to gamesmanship and bring Chicago into it. They still maybe playing the long game and not care, they are stacked with 1st rounders next few years. They could just take Best Available and not give up assets. With the talent not world shattering projected, just stay pat… unless Mckenna becomes available at 2 then perhaps that changes. Rangers could probably use whatever, so they would have to really want to move up for forward. But… Read more »
This is the circumstance where I think you could actually see a move. On the other hand, if Grier takes McKenna then you have other options to hopefully acquire your younger D-man. Then you are definitely trading Eklund and maybe Bysty and who knows what else. I for sure wouldn’t want to move any of the big young wingers in house since the team will for sure need them to counterbalance the soft skill guys.
Cele, Smith, Musty
Misa, McKenna, Cherny
That’s a spectacular top 6 if everyone hits their projection.
See? It wasn’t that hard to see a scenario where the dominos could fall. If McKenna is there and Grier takes him, maybe something like Eklund and 20 gets the Sharks to #8 where they could take Smits or Rudolph or even Verhoeff. I also think both Chicago and NYR would be clamoring to move up to #2 in that situation and the price is going to be justifiably high. There are a lot of ways this can get interesting. All of NYR, Chicago and Calgary have extra picks to use if they choose to move up. Calgary at #6… Read more »
McKenna being available to the Sharks is very different than what you proposed though.
I think you’re giving way to much weight to Chicago or any teams fans clamoring for anything. Davidson has been a decent GM so far so I just don’t see him feeling pressure from fans who by and large know little about building a team during a rebuild.
Also I think if Toronto goes off book it’ll be to grab Reid or a defenseman not Stenberg.
This is only true if you think McKenna is way better than Stenberg, and that certainly isn’t the mass consensus. People think the Leafs will take McKenna, which is where I am, too, but that doesn’t mean it’s because McKenna is any kind of tier above. And Stenberg did just look pretty good at World’s and maybe that changes things a tad with the evaluations, especially with Mats Sundin now in Toronto. I don’t think any deals will get done before the draft for the reasons both you and I agree on. But once the draft starts and the dominoes… Read more »
The mass consensus is that McKenna has a higher offensive ceiling offensively. Just look at their comparables.
i do agree Grier will have a variety of plans all worked out depending on who Toronto takes.
Agreed.
But isn’t there a bit of a positional bias this year with CHI arguably being in much greater clear “need” of elite forward help and SJS not “needing” that nearly as much as more “solid” D regardless of handedness notwithstanding our clear need and preference for more on the right side back end!?
Not a great draft on average.
I have a minor quibble with this statement. I would say it’s not a great draft in the sense that there likely isn’t a Celebrini or a Schaeffer at the top, or even a Bedard. But I do think the top 5-6 D-men and also the overall depth in snarly big wingers makes this draft one where a team could do pretty well. It’s why I think the Sharks should look hard at trying to get some extra picks in the late 1st or early 2nd if that move is there and they can still get their 1st choice with… Read more »
None of the D are of the can’t miss variety that we’ve seen in previous years and there’s not elite #1 center. Hind sight always wrecks pre-draft prognosticators but so far all the scouts have said this is a below average, weak, draft. Only 1 D projected to go top 10 is even considered a potential PP1QB. the wingers after McKenna are all middle 6 at best or lower from the projections. If ever there was a draft to trade out if you can get real value it’s this one. I’ve previously stated that it wouldn’t surprise me in the… Read more »
I think it’s probably close to true that no Dman is “can’t miss” though in hindsight, maybe Schaefer should have felt that way. But I think this D class is at least comparable to 2024, and maybe it is more highly thought of at the moment, though that could simply be because this class is still unknown and the 2024 class has yet to break out (though I still like Dickinson the best of the bunch) But I would argue that Reid and probably also Carels and Verhoeff might be rated above Levshunov if we were comparing apples to apples.… Read more »
I think Lev was a higher rated prospect at the draft than any from this draft. Hind sight give a different view but he was regarded as a legit #1RD with size, skating and IQ.
2nd for the 4th and Rinzel. Throw in Cagnoni or Mukh if you need a sweetener.
To me, the return was light on all those deals. Rinzel is more interesting than Korchinski though
This I would agree.
Cags and Shak are not equal value.
Of course they aren’t.
Offer up Cags, if they don’t bite – you can go as high as Mukh.
Oh gotcha. Sorry I thought you were equating the 2 as either or.
Interesting!
If you think that Rinzel is the best defenseman out there and a top pair guy, why not trade the 2nd overall, straight up, (the trade is one for one lol) for Rinzel? You get a D (in theory) that is better than Reid, Carels et al for a top-pair D who fits your timeline perfectly.
Seems way better than trading for 2-years of Fox.
Rinzel is good but no one is saying he’s a top pairing RD, but he’s a second pair RD or will be for sure.
Then take whichever BPA is left which odds are would be Reid. RD issues fixed for the near future and further out.
If this did happen in three to four seasons the blue line could look like:
First pair: Dickinson – Reid
Second pair: Wallenius – Rinzel
Third pair: Muk/Cags/Allan/Sinn – Pohlkamp
It’s deep, balanced and diverse. And doesn’t include a list of other prospects already in the Sharks system.
One can dream.
I’m skeptical that LSW is a 2nd pair guy or that the Mukh Cags group can handle 3rd pair. Maybe if you put LSW in that 3rd pair group, I’m more optimistic. I’m also merely hopeful about Pohlkamp on the right side of a 3rd pair.
I think the team is going to be needing two more top end 2nd pair quality D-men in order to truly compete for Cups
Dickinson – Ried
Wang – Rinzel
Mukh – Pholkamp
Could be decent dcore
Is this the type of situation (in theory) where GMMG leans hard on scouting to try and determine if Reid is truly “better” than Rinzel!?
Unless they get back a true #1 I don’t see anyway they trade out of #2 without a top 6 pick coming back.
It seems to me the Korchinski trade is the most plausible because it’s basically swapping lottery tickets, which includes Korchinski himself. The move up/down trades in recent years most seem to involve swapping lottery tickets (like Sharks trading #11 for two lower picks in 2022.) This could be one of those drafts where the #5 ends up being better than the #1 in 5 years. So I don’t think anybody is giving any surefire value to move.
I really didn’t like the Korchinski or the Fox options, personally
I thought Hawks were just overloaded with D prospects, but they really aren’t. I agree they aren’t likely to trade any of their main guys including Rinzel, and then I was is Korchinski really the next best thing they have?! And I think it is. I wouldn’t do 2OA for 4OA + Korchinski as was suggested on reddit. But I think all of these trades were well thought out. Hawks have lots of picks, even into the next couple seasons, when we have some holes. So adding in the 34th pick makes it really balanced. If your staff thinks there… Read more »
If the team likes Korchinski, I’m willing to give him a chance. They’ve been right more often than not, I feel like
Agreed
100%
I think they should stay at 2OA and pick their favorite defender, regardless of L-R.
If anything, I’m more intrigued by trying to acquire another high pick to get a second high-end defense prospect. Does something like Eklund, Bystedt, and 20OA get Winnipeg’s 8OA? Or swap in next year’s first? A bunch of 6’3” defensemen that complement the pool don’t come along that often.
I love the idea of trying to get Winnipeg’s 8OA and was also wondering about a package of Eklund, 20OA and 2027 1st/Bystedt. If they could do that, I’d prefer they take Stenberg at 2 and then the best defenseman left at 8. I’m in the camp that they should’t pass on Stenberg, even though it doesn’t address need, and I think they should still be able to get a decent defenseman at 8.
I don’t think they need to try and move that high to grab another intriguing D prospect. Also if you’re ok giving up that much you’re better off going for a 20-22 year D-man in someone else’s system. For all that I bet you could get Rinzel. Hell, maybe even Levshunov but all those pieces is an overpay IMO. Sharks should not be giving up any 1st round picks just yet though. As Zeke hath proselytize, they will still need steady infusion of talent as this juggernaut progresses.
I agree this would be too much. Both Eklund and Bystedt are valuable pieces. As I’ve said a few times, I think Bystedt is ready for the show and I like his game. For those that think I’m just too optimistic about everything, I’ll remind folks that while I saw a lot to like about Musty, the fact that he needs to break into a top 6 role has me more skeptical that he’s really a dependable part of the team’s future plans, and that’s especially true if the team takes a forward at #2. But if the team takes… Read more »
They have to give something to get something. I’m suggesting a middle six winger that probably does not have a playoff game, maybe a bottom six center, and a good but not great pick at 20OA. Winnipeg probably does not agree this but it’s three guys w control, upside, pedigree, and some immediate help while they have a tough time getting guys, an aging core, and probably don’t want a full tank rebuild. At 8OA there is someone awesome to choose from between the six defensemen, two wingers, and Malhotra. They could feasibly walk out w a legit future top… Read more »
Going into this year you might not have thought Zach Benson or Logan Stankoven had playoff games, but this year saw both show out. I’m not unreasonably high on Eklund, but he has value and it’s probably mid first equivalent, which happens to be where his brother went last year. And Bystedt as a 3C actually has a lot of value, look at all the teams out there hunting desperately for the position. Again, I really liked what I saw him do for the Cuda at the end of the year. I would also probably quibble with an “awesome” descriptor… Read more »
I’d convert their value into one blue chip defense prospect if it’s an option.
If they could get a high draft pick for less than three assets then they should have already done that for sure.
Musty can start out in the bottom 6 easily.
Sure it would be preferable to get someone three years into development but it’s a tough needle to thread. I can’t imagine Chicago takes that for Rinzel let along Levshunov. But if you identify a good guy I’m all for it.
Is the assumption here that these trades go down while the Sharks are on the clock for 2? It seems like most of the proposals going around assume its jumping up to get Stenberg, but if they were to do the trade a few days before the pick might be a bit more valuable. You’d be selling Chicago a ticket to possibly get Mckenna based on the unknown of what Toronto will do at 1. The extra value would be how much more you like Mckenna and what % chance you think Toronto won’t pick him. If the gamble doesn’t… Read more »
Yeah, I think unless Toronto comes out and says who they are taking like putting up “Seen McKenna” billboards like Tampa did the year they took Stamkos, the Sharks will wait to see who is available before making the move. If Toronto doesn’t take McKenna, so many scenarios open up where the team will want to be ready to pounce.
Of course if, say, Chicago pays a big bag to make it happen now, enough to sort of buy out the Sharks’ risk of making the move too early, then fine. But nobody is expecting that either, I assume