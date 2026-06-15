Links
SJHN Daily: What Canes Winning Cup Means? PWHL San Jose Signs Czech Olympians
Rejoice, San Jose Sharks fans, the Vegas Golden Knights did not win the Stanley Cup.
Last night, the Carolina Hurricanes finished off the Golden Knights 2-0 in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final.
Jordan Staal took home the Conn Smythe.
Jordan Staal becomes the oldest winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy#SoundTheSiren pic.twitter.com/YMU3HLeawi
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 15, 2026
Brandon Bussi, who made his NHL debut against the Sharks in October, was the winning goalie.
No ex-San Jose Sharks lifted the Cup last night, but former Sharks such as Tomas Hertl and Adin Hill were with Vegas, as was assistant coach Joel Ward.
You do have to feel for Brent Burns, who was with the Canes from 2022 to 2025. Burns joined the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche last summer, but the Knights beat the Avs in the Western Conference Finals.
Congrats, Carolina! It was a victory for analytics and smaller hockey players, too!
Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky started his hockey career as an analytics blogger, and the Canes’ line-up featured five 6-foot-0 and under regulars versus zero on the Knights’ side.
I can understand why the default would be to trust that NHL teams know more about every aspect of the game than random bloggers.
— Eric Tulsky (@EricTulsky) July 23, 2014
In the most smug voice I can muster: "well he's not ideal size…is he really the kind of guy you win with in the playoffs?" Walker, Ghost, Stank, Blake all just proved that you just find good players and good things happen.
— Half-wall Hockey (@halfwall_hockey) June 15, 2026
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Joshua Ravensbergen talks Carson Carels’ love of Dairy Queen and Scott Wheeler discusses the 2026 NHL Draft on the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast! Plus; Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair talk about the NHL combine, Sheng’s brutal Airbnb stay, and the latest San Jose Sharks offseason rumors:
Why Connor McDavid over Macklin Celebrini for MVP? Sheng Peng breaks down all his NHL award votes.
16 beat writers make the picks in a top-20 mock draft…who did Sheng select for the San Jose Sharks at No. 2 or 20?
Macklin Celebrini turns 20 — and the Prospects Scrimmage is on Jul. 2.
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
The San Jose Barracuda announce their opening night is on Oct. 3.
ESPN ranks the San Jose Sharks’ 23rd in their “way-too-early” rankings for next season.
Joe Pavelski’s son was also drafted into the OHL.
What might Celebrini and Will Smith contract extensions look like?
AROUND HOCKEY…
PWHL San Jose signs two Czech Olympians:
Welcome to San Jose, Dáda!
Two-time Czech Olympian Daniela Pejšová has signed a two-year Standard Player Agreement!
📰 https://t.co/lILQmmtiVQ pic.twitter.com/NiBU08lKjl
— PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 15, 2026
Czechmate♟️🇨🇿
2026 PWHL Walter Cup champion and Czech Olympian Natálie Mlýnková has signed a one-year Standard Player Agreement!
🗞️ https://t.co/sSfy4gUCyU pic.twitter.com/1ahjLLF4qS
— PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 14, 2026
PWHL San Jose’s initial 10-player roster is set:
PWHL San Jose's initial 10-player roster is set. No more additions through the expansion process. San Jose can sign free agents along with every other team beginning June 19.
Here's the group GM and head coach Troy Ryan has assembled: 5 forwards, 4 defenders, 1 goalie. pic.twitter.com/tuYnlh2vsF
— Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) June 15, 2026
John Tortorella is unsure of his future.
Twenty years later. Just as iconic. pic.twitter.com/iruvDa2bHh
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2026
Jaccob Slavin is the second American to win a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal in the same year.
Seth Jarvis and his friends celebrating after the Canes won the Stanley Cup ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cngT9k6wK
— ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026
Jack Han refreshes us on the Hurricanes’ tactics.
"Probably no one, including myself [would have believed this was possible.]"
Brandon Bussi is living the ultimate dream 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NOYe4bf1VH
— ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026
Dan Vladar is close to a big extension with the Philadelphia Flyers.
What would a Dylan Larkin trade to the Utah Mammoth look like?
Two Colorado Avalanche skaters receive NHL All-Star honors.
What does the trade market for Jacob Markstrom look like?
If they don’t trade the pick, who might the Florida Panthers want at ninth-overall?
The Pittsburgh Penguins need another impact forward.
Logan Stankoven. Jalen Brunson.
Two former Dallas players. Two championships in one weekend. pic.twitter.com/zQvQMIxXvS
— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) June 15, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The Canes truly deserved the win. They played so well in every round.
That 3rd period shutdown to keep that big fat ZERO on the scoresheet for FV was a masterclass.
One of the best wins of the season was at Carolina back in December. This was a great Carolina team. Beating them, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota… Those are wins the team can build on this upcoming season.
On my own power rankings, I’m going to be bold and place the Sharks much higher than 23rd. I’m gonna say 16th and if they have a strong offseason, maybe even a little higher.
I just have a great feeling about the offseasons that a bunch of the young guys are having. They are super motivated
It really was.
As much of a team win as I’ve seen in quite a while. Which is something I really appreciate.
FV must be always.
Carolina’s win should be a bias check for the Sharks when it comes to some of their own players. I’m not claiming there *is* a bias in the organization, but this is a clear moment to ask themselves “are we properly evaluating our altitude challenged players?” The answer might be yes, but now is the time to have that honest check in. There has been a longstanding bias in the league that has lead to some of these player types being overlooked, and that bias should continue to be challenged. We don’t want to wait until Cagnoni/Pohlkamp/Cardwell etc. are on… Read more »
Stankoven would be surprised too.
5’9” to 6’2” is 5” inches and could be 20 lbs. it’s dramatic. This Canes team should be viewed more as the exception not the rule.
height isn’t the only thing keeping the players you named out. Polkamp we’ll see. People need to prepare themselves that he simply may not be as good at the NHL level as they’ve fabricated in their minds. He may be good, but the odds aren’t great. Cags struggled defensively against bigger dudes. If he doesn’t figure out how to minimize that he’s an AHL guy only.
Aho was MIA, Stanky has a motor like a Merlin v1560 and has elite speed and Jarvis wasn’t especially great. So you could say that Carolina’s smaller guys were kinda carried by the bigger guys
Grier definitely likes size but I don’t think he has a knee-jerk reaction against small players. He drafted Cagnoni and Pohlkamp after all. But I think it remains true that sub 6ft players need to be exceptional to make it in the NHL. Big guys can get away with some flaws in their game because the size gives them extra reach, physical presence, etc. But small guys really need to have some exceptional combination of skating, hockey IQ, and compete. Clearly small guys CAN succeed in this league. But you also can’t build a team out of short kings. Stankhoven… Read more »
My Dad used to described the awkward nature of two left-handed boxers fighting each other. Because they practiced almost exclusively against right-handed boxers. In the NHL, its often about having a roster that can adapt to the other team. Vegas couldn’t stop … Jordan Staal?!! Staal with his $3mil salary. Staal had 2G and 3A in the first three rounds of the series. Jackson Blake averaging ppg in the playoffs, at just under 18mins a night. Taylor Hall on his 6th NHL team, also ppg at just 16min per game — also with a $3mil salary. The Canes brought so… Read more »
Sharks need to get answers on Pohlkamp and Cagnoni. I’m not sure they need final answers this season, but they do need to get enough insight to know whether to continue the ice-time investment at the NHL level. Because if one or the other succeeds, that’s a meaningful roster void getting addressed.
15-14-3 with a .907 sv%
last year’s stat line in Providence for … Brandon Bussi
Gotta appreciate how often its a goalie from way off everyone’s radar that wins a Cup. Even if Freddy Anderson got most of the W’s along the way.