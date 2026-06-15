SJHN Daily: What Canes Winning Cup Means? PWHL San Jose Signs Czech Olympians

Rejoice, San Jose Sharks fans, the Vegas Golden Knights did not win the Stanley Cup.

Last night, the Carolina Hurricanes finished off the Golden Knights 2-0 in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jordan Staal took home the Conn Smythe.

Jordan Staal becomes the oldest winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy#SoundTheSiren pic.twitter.com/YMU3HLeawi — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 15, 2026

Brandon Bussi, who made his NHL debut against the Sharks in October, was the winning goalie.

No ex-San Jose Sharks lifted the Cup last night, but former Sharks such as Tomas Hertl and Adin Hill were with Vegas, as was assistant coach Joel Ward.

You do have to feel for Brent Burns, who was with the Canes from 2022 to 2025. Burns joined the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche last summer, but the Knights beat the Avs in the Western Conference Finals.

Congrats, Carolina! It was a victory for analytics and smaller hockey players, too!

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky started his hockey career as an analytics blogger, and the Canes’ line-up featured five 6-foot-0 and under regulars versus zero on the Knights’ side.

I can understand why the default would be to trust that NHL teams know more about every aspect of the game than random bloggers. — Eric Tulsky (@EricTulsky) July 23, 2014

In the most smug voice I can muster: "well he's not ideal size…is he really the kind of guy you win with in the playoffs?" Walker, Ghost, Stank, Blake all just proved that you just find good players and good things happen. — Half-wall Hockey (@halfwall_hockey) June 15, 2026

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Joshua Ravensbergen talks Carson Carels’ love of Dairy Queen and Scott Wheeler discusses the 2026 NHL Draft on the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast! Plus; Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair talk about the NHL combine, Sheng’s brutal Airbnb stay, and the latest San Jose Sharks offseason rumors:

Why Connor McDavid over Macklin Celebrini for MVP? Sheng Peng breaks down all his NHL award votes.

16 beat writers make the picks in a top-20 mock draft…who did Sheng select for the San Jose Sharks at No. 2 or 20?

Macklin Celebrini turns 20 — and the Prospects Scrimmage is on Jul. 2.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The San Jose Barracuda announce their opening night is on Oct. 3.

ESPN ranks the San Jose Sharks’ 23rd in their “way-too-early” rankings for next season.

Joe Pavelski’s son was also drafted into the OHL.

What might Celebrini and Will Smith contract extensions look like?

AROUND HOCKEY…

PWHL San Jose signs two Czech Olympians:

Welcome to San Jose, Dáda! Two-time Czech Olympian Daniela Pejšová has signed a two-year Standard Player Agreement! 📰 https://t.co/lILQmmtiVQ pic.twitter.com/NiBU08lKjl — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 15, 2026

Czechmate♟️🇨🇿



2026 PWHL Walter Cup champion and Czech Olympian Natálie Mlýnková has signed a one-year Standard Player Agreement! 🗞️ https://t.co/sSfy4gUCyU pic.twitter.com/1ahjLLF4qS — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 14, 2026

PWHL San Jose’s initial 10-player roster is set:

PWHL San Jose's initial 10-player roster is set. No more additions through the expansion process. San Jose can sign free agents along with every other team beginning June 19. Here's the group GM and head coach Troy Ryan has assembled: 5 forwards, 4 defenders, 1 goalie. pic.twitter.com/tuYnlh2vsF — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) June 15, 2026

John Tortorella is unsure of his future.

Twenty years later. Just as iconic. pic.twitter.com/iruvDa2bHh — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2026

Jaccob Slavin is the second American to win a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Seth Jarvis and his friends celebrating after the Canes won the Stanley Cup ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cngT9k6wK — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026

Jack Han refreshes us on the Hurricanes’ tactics.

"Probably no one, including myself [would have believed this was possible.]" Brandon Bussi is living the ultimate dream 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NOYe4bf1VH — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026

Dan Vladar is close to a big extension with the Philadelphia Flyers.

What would a Dylan Larkin trade to the Utah Mammoth look like?

Two Colorado Avalanche skaters receive NHL All-Star honors.

What does the trade market for Jacob Markstrom look like?

If they don’t trade the pick, who might the Florida Panthers want at ninth-overall?

The Pittsburgh Penguins need another impact forward.