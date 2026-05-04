San Jose Hockey Now
Draft Lottery AMA: Get SJHN YouTube Perks, Join Our New Discord!
It’s a new frontier for San Jose Hockey Now!
SJHN is expanding its community with a YouTube channel membership and brand-new Discord channel, both opening today.
We’re going to kick off these communities with a couple big events on Tuesday, May 5th!
At 3 PM PT/6 PM ET tomorrow, Keegan McNally of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will host a 2026 Draft Lottery party on San Jose Hockey Now YouTube. Will the San Jose Sharks move up from their current No. 9 spot and take aim at Gavin McKenna next to Macklin Celebrini? Find out live with us on YouTube!
After the Draft Lottery, at about 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET, Keegan and Sheng will jump on Discord and host a private AMA for Discord special access members — this will be a SJHN Discord exclusive!
Join the YouTube channel membership for special access to both events!
https://www.youtube.com/@ShengPeng/membership
You’ll get, in addition to the special events tomorrow:
+ With the YouTube channel membership, you’ll also have SPECIAL ACCESS to SJHN Discord: Keegan will host regular live San Jose Sharks game Discord chats with you and other members of San Jose Hockey Now during the upcoming 2026-2027 season. Ask Keegan and Sheng and Zubair questions! Also interact with a vibrant fan community!
+ Exclusive San Jose Sharks game YouTube live streams with Keegan next year!
+ Member comments and questions highlighted/featured on ALL SJHN YouTube videos, including podcast and post-game interviews and events, including tomorrow’s Draft Lottery stream
+ First access to Keegan’s articles on Discord and prospect breakdown videos on YouTube
+ YouTube & Discord Loyalty badges + Emojis (in progress)
(If you have questions about linking your SJHN YouTube channel membership to Discord, ask Keegan at sjhockeypod@gmail.com)
Again, click the link below to sign up! It’s just $4.99 a month:
https://www.youtube.com/@ShengPeng/membership
This is just the beginning of the excitement at SJHN YouTube and Discord!
Get behind the scenes of SJHN and the SJHN Podcast! Join the community!
ALSO: Exclusively for current SJHN website subscribers, if you want JUST special access to the Discord AMA tomorrow to ask Keegan and Sheng questions, write sjhockeypod@gmail.com with your SJHN website subscriber e-mail address, and we’ll send you a FREE invite link to the Discord.
Thank you all for your continued support, we’ll see you behind the curtain!
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
So no discord access for people subscribed to SJHN, we need to pay another 5 bucks a month for that?
You can view the Discord for free, to participate, you’ll have to pay extra.
We are offered a free one-month trial for SJHN subscribers for tomorrow’s AMA, as noted below, so e-mail sjhockeypod@gmail.com if interested
ALSO: Exclusively for current SJHN website subscribers, if you want JUST special access to the Discord AMA tomorrow to ask Keegan and Sheng questions, write sjhockeypod@gmail.com with your SJHN website subscriber e-mail address, and we’ll send you a FREE invite link to the Discord.
I happy for you Keegan. Throwing away a promising medical career to cover the Sharks on Discord is a bold move, but I’m applauding you for it. Guessing the hard part was convincing the wife …
A man of many talents I say
Where’s the pod, Sheng
We’re recording on Thursday
How much just for Keegan’s Prospect Corner?
fwiw, if the Sharks get 1st or 2nd overall, I’m thinking Stenberg. Everything I hear says McKenna is the bigger talent with huge upside. But the other thing I hear is Stenberg’s got that compete with the high-end talent. Macklin is setting the culture — be a dog all 200 feet — and Stenberg seems a much better fit for this culture. If I’m Vancouver and I get a chance at whoever I want, I think they oughta take Stenberg. Take the guy who builds the culture. If Sharks do get a lottery win (which would be the first time… Read more »
Hmm. Drafting for fit over drafting for value?
I feel like trading down is something fans talk about more than actual front office people. With obvious exceptions like Eric Lindros, you can rarely get an offer that matches the value. I suspect to some extent, the example of Eric Lindros is kind of why you don’t get that kind of offer anymore.
I’m a best player available guy. Talent is only part of what makes a player ‘best player available’ In the case of McKenna vs Stenberg, I’d rate Stenberg the better player because he does more for the culture. He’s also more likely to reach his full potential. However, if you have a shortage in one area — and the Sharks clearly do — you can move inside the draft to get to the spot where the best player available is also the one who fills your bigger need. Its pretty much what GMMG did when he traded from 14th to… Read more »
FINDS DISCORD OVERWHELMING
Clasping Muscled Arms meme
CAN’T AFFORD ANOTHER MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION
Been a proud subscriber for a couple seasons now, I’m happy for you guys 🙂🤙 I’ll look into the YouTube option. Do our questions get answered mail bag style via live stream like on articles, or would they be answered on a game livestream? Cheers to your success 🍻 keep the episodes long btw lol
There’s a channel on our Discord specifically where you can drop questions, and we’ll do our best to get to them.
Live game watches will mostly be run by Keegan, and he’ll answer questions as the game goes along, best he can
Like: you guys are engaging more with sharks fans
Dislike: the additional paywall for that privilege. Also, I wish there would have been a way to leverage the existing sharks unofficial discord in someway, as opposed to splintering the discourse a bit.
Hi Kevin, I hope you will consider the value provided. I personally think SJHN, the website, is a tremendous value, just over the last two weeks, there’s arguably the best English Chernyshov story produced so far, and exclusive interviews with Pohlkamp, LSW, and Havelid. This is for less than $5 a month or $40 a year (and there’s an easily accessible coupon code for an extra $10 off annual). And at a time in the season where there isn’t a lot of original Sharks stories out there. The YouTube perks and Discord are a whole separate thing, spearheaded a lot… Read more »