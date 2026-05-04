Draft Lottery AMA: Get SJHN YouTube Perks, Join Our New Discord!

It’s a new frontier for San Jose Hockey Now!

SJHN is expanding its community with a YouTube channel membership and brand-new Discord channel, both opening today.

We’re going to kick off these communities with a couple big events on Tuesday, May 5th!

At 3 PM PT/6 PM ET tomorrow, Keegan McNally of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will host a 2026 Draft Lottery party on San Jose Hockey Now YouTube. Will the San Jose Sharks move up from their current No. 9 spot and take aim at Gavin McKenna next to Macklin Celebrini? Find out live with us on YouTube!

After the Draft Lottery, at about 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET, Keegan and Sheng will jump on Discord and host a private AMA for Discord special access members — this will be a SJHN Discord exclusive!

Join the YouTube channel membership for special access to both events!

https://www.youtube.com/@ShengPeng/membership

You’ll get, in addition to the special events tomorrow:

+ With the YouTube channel membership, you’ll also have SPECIAL ACCESS to SJHN Discord: Keegan will host regular live San Jose Sharks game Discord chats with you and other members of San Jose Hockey Now during the upcoming 2026-2027 season. Ask Keegan and Sheng and Zubair questions! Also interact with a vibrant fan community!

+ Exclusive San Jose Sharks game YouTube live streams with Keegan next year!

+ Member comments and questions highlighted/featured on ALL SJHN YouTube videos, including podcast and post-game interviews and events, including tomorrow’s Draft Lottery stream

+ First access to Keegan’s articles on Discord and prospect breakdown videos on YouTube

+ YouTube & Discord Loyalty badges + Emojis (in progress)

(If you have questions about linking your SJHN YouTube channel membership to Discord, ask Keegan at sjhockeypod@gmail.com)

Again, click the link below to sign up! It’s just $4.99 a month:

https://www.youtube.com/@ShengPeng/membership

This is just the beginning of the excitement at SJHN YouTube and Discord!

Get behind the scenes of SJHN and the SJHN Podcast! Join the community!

ALSO: Exclusively for current SJHN website subscribers, if you want JUST special access to the Discord AMA tomorrow to ask Keegan and Sheng questions, write sjhockeypod@gmail.com with your SJHN website subscriber e-mail address, and we’ll send you a FREE invite link to the Discord.

Thank you all for your continued support, we’ll see you behind the curtain!