Stenberg on Playing Against Celebrini, Meeting Sharks, How He Decorates Apartment (+)

BUFFALO — Ivar Stenberg has been living on his own in Gothenburg for three years.

“I have [discipline] over myself,” the 18-year-old told San Jose Hockey Now on Thursday.

That maturity has been on full display all season, as Stenberg had one of the best SHL and World Championships campaigns ever for a first-time Draft-eligible.

For Frolunda, Stenberg posted 33 points, on 11 goals and 22 assists, the third-best D+0 campaign in SHL history, behind only Daniel Sedin (42 points) and Henrik Sedin (34 points).

For Sweden, Stenberg registered eight points in just eight games, on four goals and four assists. Since World War II, only Patrik Laine, Auston Matthews, and Paul Kariya have averaged a point per game as a D+0 at Worlds.

The San Jose Sharks organization, of course, is forward-heavy, but it will be difficult to pass up on Stenberg with the No. 2 pick. The Sharks will take Stenberg to dinner on Friday.

Stenberg spoke on playing against Macklin Celebrini at the World Championships, how his older brother and 2023 first-round pick Otto Stenberg influenced him, and how he decorates his apartment.