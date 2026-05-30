What Are Phillip Sinn’s Strengths? NHL Ceiling? (+)

There’s not a lot of info out there about new San Jose Sharks defenseman Phillip Sinn.

And for good reason.

“To be honest, I was surprised by the signing,” a pro hockey executive familiar with DEL, the top German pro league that the 22-year-old came from, admitted,

“We weren’t looking at him,” an NHL exec told San Jose Hockey Now.

That said, the source familiar with DEL had praise for the new San Jose Sharks blueliner.

What are his strengths? What’s his NHL ceiling?