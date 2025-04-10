Celebrini Sets Sharks’ Record & Scores 1st-Ever Hat Trick, All in Front of Luke Schumann

Macklin Celebrini had himself a night, scoring a hat trick and setting a San Jose Sharks’ rookie record.

And he did it all in front of Make-A-Wish cancer survivor Luke Schumann, whose wish to meet Celebrini was granted last weekend in San Jose, before the Sharks’ 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Tonight, Celebrini notched three goals and added two assists in an 8-7 OT loss at the Minnesota Wild.

These five points gave the rookie 62 for the season, blowing by Pat Falloon’s 59, which had been the franchise record for a rookie, set in the San Jose Sharks’ expansion campaign in 1991-92.

Celebrini’s hat trick was also the first by a No. 1 pick in his rookie season since Auston Matthews in 2016.

Macklin Celebrini is making his mark on the NHL

It all started with Celebrini holding off star defenseman Brock Faber in front of the net, to Schumann’s delight:

And Luke was LOVING it.

Celebrini gave the San Jose Sharks a brief 4-3 lead, when he and Smith executed a perfect give-and-go. Smith had eyes in the back of his head, and Celebrini beat Frederick Gaudreau to the front.

After Macklin Celebrini scored, Make-A-Wish kid Luke Schumann who was hosted by the Sharks was yelling "that's my friend" 🥹 Last week, the Sharks granted Schumann's wish to meet Celebrini

“He had a great trip out and we had a lot of fun together on the ice and getting to know him and his family was a great experience, something I’ll remember for a very long time,” Celebrini said after the game, about Schumann. “For him to be here tonight, and kind of experience that game, I think it was a little bit better than the Seattle game.”

Along the way, Celebrini made a sweet pass to Nikolai Kovalenko, to start the comeback from down 7-4.

Kovalenko gets one back!

And then, Smith found Celebrini again. Smith was first on the puck on the forecheck, held off Zach Bogosian, and made something out of nothing.

“He’s obviously talking to me when we’re out there, and I think that’s a huge part of it,” Smith said about seeming to know where Celebrini is on the ice at all times.

Smith struggled to start the season, and in mid-January, was sitting at just six goals and 15 points in 40 games. But since Jan. 20, he’s got 29 points in 30 appearances, second only to Celebrini among all rookies.

“You see the player he is, and he always was, obviously went through a little bit of a slow start,” Celebrini said of his best friend. “You can see what happens when it gets going and when he has confidence and he’s just playing out there and having fun.”

Smith made as much as a statement tonight as Celebrini did, scoring the biggest goal of the night.

“We just got a good look at our future there,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.