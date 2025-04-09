Brock Otten on Musty & Chernyshov’s Ceilings, Favorite 2025 Draft Prospects

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Quentin Musty (and Igor Chernyshov?) are coming to San Jose!

OHL expert Brock Otten of McKeen’s Hockey joins the pod to talk about the seasons of these top San Jose Sharks prospects. (1:33:16)

But before we talk about Musty, Chernyshov, Sam Dickinson, Kasper Halttunen, and more?

Let’s talk about the San Jose Sharks’ recent play, including the end of Shakir Mukhamadullin’s season and their lack of response to Frank Vatrano. (5:13)

Let’s be honest, Lane Hutson has moved ahead of Macklin Celebrini for the Calder Trophy.

Our thoughts on Cam Lund and Luca Cagnoni’s NHL auditions. (30:32)

Keegan is upset that Nikolai Kovalenko, Danil Gushchin, and Thomas Bordeleau haven’t gotten enough of a shot with the San Jose Sharks. We also talk about Barclay Goodrow, Zack Ostapchuk, Ty Dellandrea, Noah Gregor, Patrick Giles, and Carl Grundstrom in the bottom-six. (40:13)

Logan Couture made waves by following and unfollowing the San Jose Sharks on Instagram. (1:10:55)

We also talk about the San Jose Barracuda and Yaroslav Askarov’s return. Sheng also shares his thoughts about Musty’s trade request earlier in the season. (1:16:04)

And now, Brock Otten and his OHL expertise! (1:33:16)

We talk Musty and Chernyshov, their NHL comps and ceilings, and why Otten is more excited about Chernyshov at the moment. Who’s more ready for pro hockey? (1:34:07)

What’s Dickinson’s ceiling? Otten is a big fan, but he’s also aware of Dickinson’s possible shortcomings. (1:56:56)

How much has Halttunen’s overall game grown?

Otten is super-high on Matthew Schaefer. Who does he have at No. 2 or 3 for the 2025 Draft? No. 3 is a surprise! (2:09:22)

Otten also shares some under-the-radar OHL prospects in the 2025 Draft.

Check out the McKeen’s Hockey 2025 Draft Guide, coming soon! Their Prospects Report is also coming soon…the San Jose Sharks rank high there!

