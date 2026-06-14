2026 Top-20 Mock Draft: 16 Beat Writers Make the Picks

It’s mock draft season!

The San Jose Sharks have two picks, No. 2 and 20, in the first round of the 2026 NHL draft.

San Jose Hockey Now has asked 15 beat writers and one guest GM to make selections for their teams for this top-20 mock draft. SJHN will make the San Jose Sharks’ picks.

Thanks to Mark Masters of TSN, Thomas Drance of The Athletic, Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times, Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation, Keegan McNally of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now, Stefen Rosner of the Elmonters, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, Sammi Silber of the Hockey News, John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor, and Cole Bagley of KSL Sports for helping out.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Masters selects winger Gavin McKenna: “John Chayka says they will pick the best player available. Gavin McKenna is the best player available.”

2. San Jose Sharks

Sheng Peng selects…