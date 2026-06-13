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SJHN Daily: Sharks To Host Rookie Faceoff, More PWHL San Jose Signings, Celebrini 4th in MVP Voting
The San Jose Sharks will host Rookie Faceoff this year.
Per Mayor’s Manor, the 2026 Rookie Faceoff will be in San Jose this fall, and welcome the Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth. This is double the size of the tournament the Sharks played in last year, where they faced just the Ducks and Kings in Irvine. The tournament should be hosted at Tech CU Arena.
“From what we’ve been able to gather, some teams only want to play two games,” Mayor’s Manor noted. “Yet, the Kings and Mammoth are confirmed to play three games each.”
The Sharks’ roster will consist of prospects not yet regulars in the NHL and not playing college hockey. The Sharks hold the No. 2 and No. 20 picks at the 2026 NHL Draft.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Joe Pavelski talks possibility of coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The San Jose Sharks will host their own Prospects Scrimmage on July 2.
Scott Wheeler and Joshua Ravensbergen join the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Macklin Celebrini finishes fourth in Hart Trophy voting.
Final awards voting is out.
Joe Pavelski discusses the San Jose Sharks’ future on KNBR.
AROUND HOCKEY…
Mariah Keopple and Maggie Connors are the latest of numerous PWHL San Jose signings.
Defensive design 🎨
We’ve signed Mariah Keopple to a two-year Standard Player Agreement!
📰 https://t.co/f0ubAygtFm pic.twitter.com/RHtQWCZpPj
— PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 12, 2026
Hey San Jose, meet Maggie 👋
We’ve signed forward Maggie Connors to a two-year Standard Player Agreement!
📰 https://t.co/gAuSuPKSWg pic.twitter.com/8Qmi2GsMo7
— PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 11, 2026
The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from the Stanley Cup:
Teams that won Game 5 to go up 3-2 have lifted the Stanley Cup 74% of the time.
The Canes have a chance to add to that percentage on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/kbn3sPRafW
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 12, 2026
William Karlsson appears unlikely to return to the Stanley Cup Final.
Carter Hart is the first goalie ever to give up four or more goals in the first five games of a Final.
A badge of honor 🫡 https://t.co/2aYTc2945l pic.twitter.com/EzqsV6X8Mu
— Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) June 12, 2026
Think this is a high pressure situation for Carolina Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi in the Stanley Cup Finals?
The guy had to handle lunchtime crowds when the guac was running low. Needing to get the chicken on the grill. Pull the pork. Not let burrito break.
He’s good. pic.twitter.com/BViQyCiJgc
— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) June 12, 2026
Darnell Nurse requests trade from Edmonton Oilers.
Joe Sakic defends Jared Bednar.
What was Kyle Dubas‘ biggest mistake this season?
What would Vincent Trochek’s trade value be?
Montreal Canadiens will need to find new AHL head coach.
What will Nico Hischier‘s contract extension look like?
The QMJHL and OHL will have eight interleague games next season.
Announcing the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team! 📣 #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/h1UEzfcn6F
— NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Interesting take on the NCAA effect on juniors and Reids relative production. Seems like he would be a great pick.
https://x.com/Hockey_Robinson/status/2065530840197611974/photo/1
If Chase is a LHD, is he still your guy? He very well could be, but making a pick that important based on a player’s handedness feels a little crazy that high in the draft.
Also, I can’t tell you how happy I was to enjoy the podcast without the AI slop, thanks Sheng.
I think his skating, IQ, size and high ceiling make him our guy. I think the reality is this daft is just ok overall and the top 5 is basically a pick em considering the many varied options on the order. Meaning the top 5 are all close enough that 5 teams likely have 5 different lists based on their needs. Sharks need a RD so they should grab Reid or hell maybe even VH if they’re confident they can get the best out of him. If they needed a LD then Carels or Smits are fine too. I’ll be… Read more »
I agree with you on the talent of the draft. The question is who among the kids will be most valuable to the Sharks in 3 or 4 years. If both Reid and Stenberg hit their ceilings, I think the D man is most valuable. We still have a good number of winger prospects, but few D prospects. Top pairing D men are hard to find because teams understand their value and are willing to pay to keep them.
Well said. I’m actually more excited about the possibility of Ilya Morozov just rounding into form as our physical shutdown center, matching up against the other team’s top line when Wennberg starts winding down. If we stay at 20, or even better, find a way to move into the 10-15 range and land Oscar Hemming, my favorite player in the draft, I’d be thrilled.
Great context.