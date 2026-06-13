SJHN Daily: Sharks To Host Rookie Faceoff, More PWHL San Jose Signings, Celebrini 4th in MVP Voting

The San Jose Sharks will host Rookie Faceoff this year.

Per Mayor’s Manor, the 2026 Rookie Faceoff will be in San Jose this fall, and welcome the Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth. This is double the size of the tournament the Sharks played in last year, where they faced just the Ducks and Kings in Irvine. The tournament should be hosted at Tech CU Arena.

“From what we’ve been able to gather, some teams only want to play two games,” Mayor’s Manor noted. “Yet, the Kings and Mammoth are confirmed to play three games each.”

The Sharks’ roster will consist of prospects not yet regulars in the NHL and not playing college hockey. The Sharks hold the No. 2 and No. 20 picks at the 2026 NHL Draft.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Joe Pavelski talks possibility of coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The San Jose Sharks will host their own Prospects Scrimmage on July 2.

Scott Wheeler and Joshua Ravensbergen join the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Macklin Celebrini finishes fourth in Hart Trophy voting.

Final awards voting is out.

Joe Pavelski discusses the San Jose Sharks’ future on KNBR.

AROUND HOCKEY…

Mariah Keopple and Maggie Connors are the latest of numerous PWHL San Jose signings.

Defensive design 🎨 We’ve signed Mariah Keopple to a two-year Standard Player Agreement! 📰 https://t.co/f0ubAygtFm pic.twitter.com/RHtQWCZpPj — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 12, 2026

Hey San Jose, meet Maggie 👋



We’ve signed forward Maggie Connors to a two-year Standard Player Agreement! 📰 https://t.co/gAuSuPKSWg pic.twitter.com/8Qmi2GsMo7 — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 11, 2026

The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from the Stanley Cup:

Teams that won Game 5 to go up 3-2 have lifted the Stanley Cup 74% of the time. The Canes have a chance to add to that percentage on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/kbn3sPRafW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 12, 2026

William Karlsson appears unlikely to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

Carter Hart is the first goalie ever to give up four or more goals in the first five games of a Final.

Think this is a high pressure situation for Carolina Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi in the Stanley Cup Finals? The guy had to handle lunchtime crowds when the guac was running low. Needing to get the chicken on the grill. Pull the pork. Not let burrito break. He’s good. pic.twitter.com/BViQyCiJgc — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) June 12, 2026

Darnell Nurse requests trade from Edmonton Oilers.

Joe Sakic defends Jared Bednar.

What was Kyle Dubas‘ biggest mistake this season?

What would Vincent Trochek’s trade value be?

Montreal Canadiens will need to find new AHL head coach.

What will Nico Hischier‘s contract extension look like?

The QMJHL and OHL will have eight interleague games next season.