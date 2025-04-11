San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #79: Wennberg Will Represent Sweden at World Championships, Rutta Returns
After the San Jose Sharks’ season is over, Alex Wennberg and William Eklund will keep playing together.
Per Hockey Sverige, Wennberg will join Eklund on Team Sweden’s World Championships squad.
For both, this is an especially important Worlds, because it’s going to be held in Stockholm (along with Herning, Denmark), starting on May 9.
Another Sharks forward commits to playing in the World Championships. The commute for Alexander Wennberg should be easy, anyway, since he said he has a home 20-25 minutes away from Avicii Arena. https://t.co/ezMhRWKxgY
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) April 11, 2025
Wennberg has been a glue guy for the Sharks, an all-situations center who has really stepped up since the trade of Mikael Granlund on Feb. 1. Since then, the 30-year-old center has been named an alternate captain, in Granlund and the also-dealt Luke Kunin’s places, and played almost 20 minutes a night.
He has two goals and 12 points in 21 games since the Granlund trade, and has provided much-needed stability to a young San Jose Sharks line-up.
“He’s been one of our best players since the [4 Nations] break, for sure, he erases a lot of mistakes,” Warsofsky said. “Helps with his hockey sense.”
Overall, Wennberg has 10 goals and 35 points in 73 games, and is a hot streak away from his first 40-point campaign since 2016-17.
Drew mentions that Wennberg has struggled with his puck protection the last two games, worth mentioning, a couple times in the last couple weeks, Wennberg has been requested to talk post-game, but didn't make it because he was undergoing treatment.
Everybody's playing hurt at…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2025
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky did concede, however, that Wennberg is playing through injury.
“He’s been dealing with something for quite a while now, and he’s playing through it,” he said. “This is a game of mistakes, and all we can ask is we continue to improve individually as a group and give everything you have every single time you’re on the ice. And Alex is that type of player, we absolutely love him here…So I don’t really look into those mistakes too much.”
San Jose Sharks (20-47-11)
Georgi Romanov will start, per Jason Gregor.
Jan Rutta will return to the line-up, his first game since Jan. 23, when he suffered a lower-body injury. He takes the place of Mario Ferraro, who is done for the season with a broken ankle. The five other blueliners will remain the same.
“Important to get a guy [like that back], has a lot of experience, more than anything. We’re a little inexperienced back there,” Warsofsky said about the return of the two-time Stanley Cup winner.
Warsofsky says his forward group will be the same as last game’s at the Minnesota Wild.
Edmonton Oilers (45-28-5)
Pickard starts, Skinner will backup.
Skinner-McDavid-Brown
Hyman-Henrique-Arvidsson
Podkolzin-Janmark-Perry
Jones-Philp-Kapanen
Nurse-Bouchard
Kulak-Stecher
Ekholm-Emberson
D was rotating in different pairs. They will monitor Ekholm’s minutes.
— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 11, 2025
Sheng, I listened to the recent podcast, and I know you guys are waving the white flag on the Calder trophy, but maybe you can point out these numbers to your voting counterparts: contemplating the east coast bias in the Calder race towards a player who is 21 years old, playing on a team with better players to make the playoffs, and having played 12 more games yet when u only consider his point total to consist of primary assists only has 6 goals and 30 total points COMPARED to… An 18 year old playing on a team of garbage… Read more »
You’re not wrong. Montreal making the playoffs says more about their team overall than Hutson individually. Dudes a PP specialist mostly. What Celly’s doing is far more impressive IMO.
Also Hutson is getting softer matchups whereas Macklin is going against every team’s top players.
It’s very clear that Macklin is the best rookie. It’s really not even close. I mean if you were starting a new team and you had to choose between Michkov, Hutson and Celebrini as one of your picks, you’re picking Macklin or you’re planning to lose. Plain and simple. Macklin is generational, the others are not.
Macklin is the best player but Hutso is having the best season
TV is the overflow channel again according to Curtis: https://twitter.com/CurtisPashelka/status/1910805882004492417
Thanks! Fixed