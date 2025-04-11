Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #79: Wennberg Will Represent Sweden at World Championships, Rutta Returns

Published

8 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

After the San Jose Sharks’ season is over, Alex Wennberg and William Eklund will keep playing together.

Per Hockey Sverige, Wennberg will join Eklund on Team Sweden’s World Championships squad.

For both, this is an especially important Worlds, because it’s going to be held in Stockholm (along with Herning, Denmark), starting on May 9.

Wennberg has been a glue guy for the Sharks, an all-situations center who has really stepped up since the trade of Mikael Granlund on Feb. 1. Since then, the 30-year-old center has been named an alternate captain, in Granlund and the also-dealt Luke Kunin’s places, and played almost 20 minutes a night.

He has two goals and 12 points in 21 games since the Granlund trade, and has provided much-needed stability to a young San Jose Sharks line-up.

“He’s been one of our best players since the [4 Nations] break, for sure, he erases a lot of mistakes,” Warsofsky said. “Helps with his hockey sense.”

Overall, Wennberg has 10 goals and 35 points in 73 games, and is a hot streak away from his first 40-point campaign since 2016-17.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky did concede, however, that Wennberg is playing through injury.

“He’s been dealing with something for quite a while now, and he’s playing through it,” he said. “This is a game of mistakes, and all we can ask is we continue to improve individually as a group and give everything you have every single time you’re on the ice. And Alex is that type of player, we absolutely love him here…So I don’t really look into those mistakes too much.”

San Jose Sharks (20-47-11)

Georgi Romanov will start, per Jason Gregor.

Jan Rutta will return to the line-up, his first game since Jan. 23, when he suffered a lower-body injury. He takes the place of Mario Ferraro, who is done for the season with a broken ankle. The five other blueliners will remain the same.

“Important to get a guy [like that back], has a lot of experience, more than anything. We’re a little inexperienced back there,” Warsofsky said about the return of the two-time Stanley Cup winner.

Warsofsky says his forward group will be the same as last game’s at the Minnesota Wild.

Edmonton Oilers (45-28-5)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 6:30 PM PT at Rogers Place. Watch it live on NBC Sports California+. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Related Topics:
6 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
EH

Sheng, I listened to the recent podcast, and I know you guys are waving the white flag on the Calder trophy, but maybe you can point out these numbers to your voting counterparts: contemplating the east coast bias in the Calder race towards a player who is 21 years old, playing on a team with better players to make the playoffs, and having played 12 more games yet when u only consider his point total to consist of primary assists only has 6 goals and 30 total points  COMPARED to… An 18 year old playing on a team of garbage… Read more »

4
Reply
SJShorky

You’re not wrong. Montreal making the playoffs says more about their team overall than Hutson individually. Dudes a PP specialist mostly. What Celly’s doing is far more impressive IMO.

Last edited 6 hours ago by SJShorky
1
Reply
Scoop Jackson

Also Hutson is getting softer matchups whereas Macklin is going against every team’s top players.

It’s very clear that Macklin is the best rookie. It’s really not even close. I mean if you were starting a new team and you had to choose between Michkov, Hutson and Celebrini as one of your picks, you’re picking Macklin or you’re planning to lose. Plain and simple. Macklin is generational, the others are not.

3
Reply
Ty Comes

Macklin is the best player but Hutso is having the best season

0
Reply
treetops

TV is the overflow channel again according to Curtis: https://twitter.com/CurtisPashelka/status/1910805882004492417

1
Reply
Sheng Peng

Thanks! Fixed

1
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating