San Jose Barracuda
AGENT: Chernyshov Joining Barracuda
Igor Chernyshov is coming to San Jose.
The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick, whose season with the Saginaw Spirit just ended, will be joining the San Jose Barracuda, per agent Dan Milstein.
There’s no word yet as to when Chernyshov will arrive or when he will make his pro debut.
The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate has five regular season games left, starting Wednesday night at the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Barracuda will host the Ontario Reign this weekend, then close the regular season at the Calgary Wranglers next weekend.
Chernyshov should also be available for the Barracuda’s potential playoff run too.
Chernyshov was the first selection of the second round last year, the 33rd pick. The 6-foot-3 winger, however, started the season on the shelf because of off-season shoulder surgery. But he took the OHL by storm after he made his Saginaw Spirit debut on Jan. 30, scoring 19 goals and 55 points in just 23 games.
That 2.39 Points Per Game average, granted in limited action, would’ve led the OHL, ahead of Chernyshov’s linemate Michael Misa, who racked up 2.06 Points Per Game in 65 contests this season.
OHL expert Brock Otten had tons of praise for Chernyshov on the most recent episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, saying he has first-line NHL potential.
We also had Chernyshov No. 3 in our ranking of post-Trade Deadline top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects.
I love it when a plan comes together. Gonna go catch the next Cuda game, I already have hockey withdrawals from only one more Sharks home game
I just bought a playoff strip.
My original plan was to hit up about 10 Cuda games this year, but then the Breakaway Pass happened and I went to 40 Sharks games instead. Never saw myself as that guy, but it was fun. I live super close to both Tech CU and the Sharks Tank, which made it possible
This is my first year with tickets in about fifteen years. I was so energized by being back in it early in the season it bummed me out when the Sharks had road trips and I went to a couple Cuda games in there. Thought it would be more, but eventually couldn’t keep up the going to games pace. If light rail went right by TechCU I would have gone to a few more I’m sure.
But with six months between Sharks games due to no NHL playoffs, good to keep it going while I can.
For every Sharks fan. We live in the era that we will be looking back and calling “history”. These are formative years for the core of the Sharks team that will win the cup. This is why I signed up for the full season this year and the years to come. This why I went to the draft last year. I want to see the history with my own eyes. I’ve seen game 7 against FV in 2019 and now I want to see the path to the cup. So far it looks fantastic, but it will take years to… Read more »
Yeah, I’m glad to be in on the ground floor of this new era with a true franchise player already in place. If they can find a Malkin then it’ll get really good.
Jumbo was a true franchise player. Going to be a first ballot HOFer and one of the best centers to play the game. Not his fault DW didn’t start making depth a priority until he was in his mid 30s. You calling him and that era losers speaks more to your immense ignorance of the sport than their abilities as athletes.
Looks like GMMG’s post tradeline presser comments are coming true. Musty and Chernyshov going to the Cuda and an addition in Axel Landen (2023 5th round pick). The only player left GMMG mentioned is Havelid, but he did say when he comes over is dependent on his current teams schedule. If they can add Havelid then picks from the following drafts are on either the Thunder, Cuda or Sharks: 2021: Eklund (1st), Cardwell (4th), Laroque (4th), Guryev (5th) 2022: Bystedt (1st), Havelid (2nd), Lund (2nd), and Furlong (5th) 2023: Smith (1st), Musty (1st), Cagnoni (4th), and Landen (5th) 2024: Celebrini… Read more »
You didn’t mention Askarov our goalie of the future
Yes I did. But I wrote Asky instead of Askarov. My bust.