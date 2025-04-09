AGENT: Chernyshov Joining Barracuda

Igor Chernyshov is coming to San Jose.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick, whose season with the Saginaw Spirit just ended, will be joining the San Jose Barracuda, per agent Dan Milstein.

There’s no word yet as to when Chernyshov will arrive or when he will make his pro debut.

The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate has five regular season games left, starting Wednesday night at the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Barracuda will host the Ontario Reign this weekend, then close the regular season at the Calgary Wranglers next weekend.

Chernyshov should also be available for the Barracuda’s potential playoff run too.

Chernyshov was the first selection of the second round last year, the 33rd pick. The 6-foot-3 winger, however, started the season on the shelf because of off-season shoulder surgery. But he took the OHL by storm after he made his Saginaw Spirit debut on Jan. 30, scoring 19 goals and 55 points in just 23 games.

That 2.39 Points Per Game average, granted in limited action, would’ve led the OHL, ahead of Chernyshov’s linemate Michael Misa, who racked up 2.06 Points Per Game in 65 contests this season.

OHL expert Brock Otten had tons of praise for Chernyshov on the most recent episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, saying he has first-line NHL potential.

We also had Chernyshov No. 3 in our ranking of post-Trade Deadline top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects.