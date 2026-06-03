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Verhoeff on Meeting Sharks, Late-Season Drop in Points, His Dream Goalie Mask (+)

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Credit: University of North Dakota

BUFFALO — Keaton Verhoeff, before this season, was considered the top defenseman of the 2026 Draft.

And the University of North Dakota right-hander still might be, despite an up-and-down campaign, if the San Jose Sharks make him the No. 2 pick.

The Sharks have interviewed Verhoeff and are taking him out to dinner on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4 defender spoke with San Jose Hockey Now about the possibility of the San Jose Sharks drafting him, playing goalie until he was 11, his late-season drop in productivity, and what would be on his dream goalie mask.

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