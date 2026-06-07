Sharks Combine Notebook: Six Dinners, How Many Interviews?

BUFFALO — Where the San Jose Sharks go, the 2026 Draft goes.

That appears to be the case, since Combine buzz has Gavin McKenna pretty much a lock to go to the Toronto Maple Leafs at No. 1.

So who will the Sharks pick at No. 2?

A defenseman is the prevailing buzz, but keep in mind, it’s just chatter, albeit educated by league executives, scouts, player agents.

My personal feeling, at the moment, is defensemen Chase Reid or Carson Carels, but I stress, it’s just a feeling.

The Sharks did take Reid and Carels out for dinner. They also took out defenseman Keaton Verhoeff and winger Ivar Stenberg.

San Jose Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse says that the team took out six prospects, which joking not joking, has to be league lead.