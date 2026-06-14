Scott Wheeler Says Stenberg to Sharks (For Now) | Ravensbergen Talks Carels

Scott Wheeler jumps on to talk about the 2026 Draft!

Joshua Ravensbergen also comes on to talk about Prince George Cougars teammate and potential San Jose Sharks No. 2 pick Carson Carels!

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back and Bladetech Hockey!

(00:04:12) Scott Wheeler shares why he has a “hunch” that the Sharks will pick Ivar Stenberg at No. 2.

(00:10:39) How does Wheeler look back at Michael Misa vs. Anton Frondell last year?

If the Sharks select the Swedish winger, Wheeler explains why he wouldn’t be so quick to trade from the Sharks’ excess of forwards for defensive help.

(00:19:13) If the Sharks pick a defenseman, have Chase Reid and Carels set themselves apart from the rest of the field?

Wheeler has been arguing with fellow Athletic draft guru Corey Pronman on their podcast about the potential value of Reid versus Stenberg. How does Reid rank amongst recent top blueline picks like Artyom Levshunov, David Jiricek, Simon Nemec, Zayne Parekh, Zeev Buium, and Sam Dickinson?

(00:26:44) What are strong San Jose Sharks’ options at No. 20? Wheeler selected defenseman Tommy Bleyl to San Jose in his most recent mock.

What are Sharks’ draft trends under GM Mike Grier? Which Sharks prospects are most likely to help the big club next year?

(00:44:13) Why do Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair still think that the San Jose Sharks will pick a defenseman at No. 2?

What about Joe Pavelski interviewing for the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach job?

Sheng talks more about his brutal AirBNB story.

(01:30:11) Who was the best prospect to chat with at the Combine?

(01:34:50) What can the San Jose Sharks learn from Stanley Cup finalists Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes?

Some free agents Mario Ferraro, Vincent Desharnais, Ryan Reaves, and Philipp Kurashev talk.

Should the Sharks trade for Darnell Nurse, Morgan Rielly, Marcus Pettersson, or Filip Hronek?

(02:17:30) Would you do this Hronek trade?

PWHL San Jose has signed its first players.

(02:31:45) Finally, top San Jose Sharks prospect and 2025-26 WHL Goaltender of the Year, Joshua Ravensbergen!

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