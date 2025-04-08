What’s It Like for Two Hockey Players To Be in a Relationship? Taylor Turnquist, Nico Sturm’s Fiancée, Talks (+)

As the Mar. 7 Trade Deadline loomed, Nico Sturm and his fiancee Taylor Turnquist were expecting a trade.

That expectation materialized, as the San Jose Sharks sent Nico Sturm to the Florida Panthers the day before the Deadline.

Turnquist is a retired professional women’s hockey player, who won the Isobel Cup with the Boston Pride and two NCAA championships with Clarkson.

She spoke with San Jose Hockey Now twice – before the Deadline, on Feb. 27, and after, on Mar. 11 – about the realities of the Trade Deadline for athletes and their families.

She also shared what it was like when Sturm got traded in 2022 from the Minnesota Wild to the Colorado Avalanche, what it’s like to be in a relationship with another professional hockey player, and Sturm’s rapping skills.

Here’s the full two-part interview.