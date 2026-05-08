Stenberg or Reid? Button on Who San Jose Sharks Should Draft | Boyle on Signing Raddysh

Who does Craig Button think that the San Jose Sharks should pick at No. 2?

00:04:32 Button is on the hot seat from the first question!

If the Toronto Maple Leafs pass on Gavin McKenna, would Button take Chase Reid over McKenna?

Is Reid his clear-cut top defenseman of the 2026 Draft over Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits, and Daxon Rudolph?

Is Ivar Stenberg vs. Caleb Malhotra a discussion? Could Malhotra make sense for the Sharks?

00:27:44 Why is Reid so exciting to Button?

Would Button trade the No. 2 pick for a star NHL defenseman?

Button shares a possible target for the San Jose Sharks’ No. 19 or 20 pick.

What did Button think of Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson’s rookie seasons? Why is he high on Leo Sahlin Wallenius and Eric Pohlkamp?

00:46:09 Dan Boyle and Zubair Jeewanjee jump on to talk about the playoffs! Why has Boyle been so impressed by Quinn Hughes?

What did he think about the Norris Trophy voting? Boyle has no issue with Evan Bouchard getting passed up. He also shares his thoughts about potential UFA target Darren Raddysh.

01:11:27 Would we trade the No. 2 pick for Werenski?

01:32:22 We chat about the Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews to the San Jose Sharks speculation.

01:57:00 Our thoughts on how Toronto Sun reporter Steve Simmons approached the John Chayka press conference. Sheng Peng also recalls making Macklin Celebrini walk off in a post-game press conference this season and asking David Quinn about his job status three years ago.

Who are realistic free agency or trade targets on defense for the San Jose Sharks this off-season? Keegan McNally wrote a great article about it recently!

02:27:04 Peng gives a more concise explanation for why he didn’t vote Celebrini No. 1 for the Hart Trophy.

02:39:01 Finally, who do we think the Sharks should pick at No. 2?

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