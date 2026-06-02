San Jose Sharks
What Can Sharks Learn From 2026 Stanley Cup Finalists Golden Knights, Hurricanes?
What can the San Jose Sharks learn from the 2026 Stanley Cup finalists, the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes?
This is an especially pressing question for the Sharks to ponder on the eve of Game One of the Stanley Cup Final, as they just missed making the playoffs this year. The young Sharks look to snap their seven-straight season playoff drought next year.
Beyond that, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier wants to build a consistent contender just like Vegas and Carolina. The Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup and have made at least the Conference Finals in four of their nine seasons of existence. The Hurricanes have made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years, finally breaking through to the championship round this season.
Here are five lessons of success that the San Jose Sharks can learn from the 2026 finalists. It’s worth noting, there is no one single path to hoisting the Stanley Cup, so Grier shouldn’t be looking to simply copy Vegas or Carolina.
Ruthless Decision-Making?
Hate it or love it, the Golden Knights are the epitome of putting winning above pretty much anything else in their decision-making.
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From Vegas, morally? nothing.
Fuck Vegas 🖕
Go Canes 🤘🏻
On the Canes blue line, the leading ice time guys are 6’5, 6’3, 6’1 and 5’11.
The other two are 6’4″ and 5’11”.
Its not a big group, but its not small, either. The forward group is smaller.
The core Vegas d-group ranges from 6’1″ to 6’4″
Both these teams are finishing every check hard and with purpose to a man. I have never seen us play a game with this kind of commitment. We are 3-4 years away from our guys being able to compete like this. Shak, Graff, Smith, Wennberg, Toff (because he’s old and slow) are all core players that don’t finish stanly cup caliber checks. It’s non negotiable, everyone is doing it. Even stanky and Aho.
here we go again… it’s the cup final. neither team plays that way during the regular season. Until you’ve seen this Sharks group in the playoffs you can’t say they won’t play physical. Hell, maybe even Eklund will intentionally bounce his tiny body off opposing players for all the good it will do him. 😜 To discount cup champion Toff like that is wildly ignorant.
whatever bro. It’s really hard to win the cup and you better have a really good plan and a lot of hard heavy players that can hit and be skilled too. The headline was, What Can Sharks Learn From 2026 Stanley Cup Finalists Golden Knights, Hurricanes? That was a great hockey game and one team was just more physical and north south than the other.
The knights? I already detailed all the soft skill on that team, “bro”. As is typical, the team that got outshot had more hits. In fact it was really just 2 guys on the Knights doing all the hitting. Why? Because they couldn’t possess the puck. This was more about goaltending than hitting. As usual you don’t understand what you’re watching, “bro”.
That Vegas has a lot of punchable faces
Sheng, your hatred for Golden Knights isn’t strong enough!!! 😂 (Just joshin’, we know you’re a pro) We need a “How to win like the best while maintaining some sense of orginazational decency”. I think Carolina and Vegas provide an interesting comparison. The owner of the Canes is the getting a lot of criticism for aggressive, cost cutting moves now that he owns the TrailBlazers. The owners of the Knights are also ruthless and have no moral compass, but the two organizations have built very different reputations while building perennial contenders over the last 6 or so years. All that… Read more »
Step One: Have the gimmiest expansion draft of all time, with dipshit GMs falling ovefr themselves to give you a good roster.
Step Two: Be investigated for PEDs
Step Three: Profit
Step 4: sign a rapist, don’t give him the chance to take accountability either.
Kids looks solid.
https://x.com/derek_n_nhl/status/2061978321165136144?s=46