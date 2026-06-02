What Can Sharks Learn From 2026 Stanley Cup Finalists Golden Knights, Hurricanes?

What can the San Jose Sharks learn from the 2026 Stanley Cup finalists, the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes?

This is an especially pressing question for the Sharks to ponder on the eve of Game One of the Stanley Cup Final, as they just missed making the playoffs this year. The young Sharks look to snap their seven-straight season playoff drought next year.

Beyond that, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier wants to build a consistent contender just like Vegas and Carolina. The Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup and have made at least the Conference Finals in four of their nine seasons of existence. The Hurricanes have made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years, finally breaking through to the championship round this season.

Here are five lessons of success that the San Jose Sharks can learn from the 2026 finalists. It’s worth noting, there is no one single path to hoisting the Stanley Cup, so Grier shouldn’t be looking to simply copy Vegas or Carolina.

Ruthless Decision-Making?

Hate it or love it, the Golden Knights are the epitome of putting winning above pretty much anything else in their decision-making.