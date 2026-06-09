SJHN Daily: Misa Working Out With Celebrini, PWHL San Jose Signs Wheeler, Scouts Dish on Draft Prospects

The scouts were talking during the 2026 Draft Combine.

Scott Wheeler and Corey Pronman of The Athletic gathered an impressive volume of quotes about the top prospects, from Gavin McKenna on.

There was also lots to say about the more likely No. 2 picks for the San Jose Sharks.

Here’s a small sample, concentrating on Sharks-related quotes, from a great article.

On Ivar Stenberg: “Reminds me of William Eklund’s hype; he was in everyone’s top five, and then he goes 7.”

On Chase Reid: “He definitely cares more about scoring than he does about playing in his own end.”

On Carson Carels: “I worry he’s a bit maxed out.”

On Keaton Verhoeff: “I think he plays all day, but the level of offense he brings may be closer to someone like Simon Edvinsson than a true power-play type.”

On Alberts Smits: “I don’t think he sees the game at a high level like some of the other top defensemen in this draft. He reminds me of Sam Dickinson a bit, but maybe not quite as good a skater.”

Don’t worry, there’s a lot more positive than negative in the quotes!

On Stenberg: “He’s very talented, and the way he grinds for pucks will translate to the NHL. I would take him at 1.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Joe Pavelski is going to be interviewed for the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach position.

Other Sharks News…

Michael Misa is joining Macklin Celebrini to work out in July:

sharks reunion in vancouver yay pic.twitter.com/DPt47U2FNT — yoyo (@poutingthrough) June 8, 2026

Is Philipp Kurashev headed backed to Switzerland?

Around Hockey…

PWHL San Jose signs Maddi Wheeler, their fifth player, completing Phase 2 of the PWHL’s Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Hilary Knight is getting traded to PWHL Detroit.

Also in Detroit, for the first time, there will be a brother-sister NHL-PWHL pair: J.T. and Jesse Compher.

Vegas Golden Knights fans fill up the team’s practice facility in support.

Historically, how good was Mitch Marner‘s Game Three second period?

Dylan Larkin has submitted a three-team trade list: The Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.

Should the Montreal Canadiens try to pursue Larkin?

Mike Babcock is on the way to becoming Edmonton Oilers head coach.

Meanwhile, Peter Laviolette is taking over for the Los Angeles Kings.

Where are the Dallas Stars moving to?

The Chicago Wolves are headed to another Calder Cup Finals.

Brantford Bulldogs select goalie Sophie Jovanovic in OHL U-18 Draft.

Irvine, Fresno, and Prescott Valley have expressed interest in the USHL: