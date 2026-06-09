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SJHN Daily: Misa Working Out With Celebrini, PWHL San Jose Signs Wheeler, Scouts Dish on Draft Prospects
The scouts were talking during the 2026 Draft Combine.
Scott Wheeler and Corey Pronman of The Athletic gathered an impressive volume of quotes about the top prospects, from Gavin McKenna on.
There was also lots to say about the more likely No. 2 picks for the San Jose Sharks.
Here’s a small sample, concentrating on Sharks-related quotes, from a great article.
On Ivar Stenberg: “Reminds me of William Eklund’s hype; he was in everyone’s top five, and then he goes 7.”
On Chase Reid: “He definitely cares more about scoring than he does about playing in his own end.”
On Carson Carels: “I worry he’s a bit maxed out.”
On Keaton Verhoeff: “I think he plays all day, but the level of offense he brings may be closer to someone like Simon Edvinsson than a true power-play type.”
On Alberts Smits: “I don’t think he sees the game at a high level like some of the other top defensemen in this draft. He reminds me of Sam Dickinson a bit, but maybe not quite as good a skater.”
Don’t worry, there’s a lot more positive than negative in the quotes!
On Stenberg: “He’s very talented, and the way he grinds for pucks will translate to the NHL. I would take him at 1.”
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Joe Pavelski is going to be interviewed for the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach position.
Other Sharks News…
Michael Misa is joining Macklin Celebrini to work out in July:
sharks reunion in vancouver yay pic.twitter.com/DPt47U2FNT
— yoyo (@poutingthrough) June 8, 2026
Is Philipp Kurashev headed backed to Switzerland?
Around Hockey…
PWHL San Jose signs Maddi Wheeler, their fifth player, completing Phase 2 of the PWHL’s Expansion Roster Distribution Process.
Hilary Knight is getting traded to PWHL Detroit.
Also in Detroit, for the first time, there will be a brother-sister NHL-PWHL pair: J.T. and Jesse Compher.
Vegas Golden Knights fans fill up the team’s practice facility in support.
Historically, how good was Mitch Marner‘s Game Three second period?
Dylan Larkin has submitted a three-team trade list: The Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.
Should the Montreal Canadiens try to pursue Larkin?
Mike Babcock is on the way to becoming Edmonton Oilers head coach.
Meanwhile, Peter Laviolette is taking over for the Los Angeles Kings.
Where are the Dallas Stars moving to?
The Chicago Wolves are headed to another Calder Cup Finals.
Brantford Bulldogs select goalie Sophie Jovanovic in OHL U-18 Draft.
Irvine, Fresno, and Prescott Valley have expressed interest in the USHL:
Hearing the @USHL received overwhelming expressions of interest after this news broke, way beyond what they had lined up.
Minimum of six team western division starting in 2027–28. Early front runners appear to be Anaheim (Irvine), Fresno and Prescott Valley. https://t.co/Re6Wv5wRQX
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2026
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I had a dream that SJ acquired Dorofeyev for LSW and a 1st in 2027 (top 10 protected)
? Why?
We don’t need forwards there is no space for him on the roster.
Also will want big money and the 2027 first can be a 14-18 pick thats very valuable.
No thx.
You don’t choose your dreams, they just happen.
Why? How should he know. He was sleeping.
I mean he’s an upgrade over Eklund and they are the same age but why not just give him an offer sheet? Is it better to trade for a UFA’s rights?
Can’t offer sheet him cause no picks in 2027 just the first so.
He is upgrade on the scoring side i am not 100% sure about the full impact on the game.
Also he will be 26 in october Eklund will be 24 and has very team friendly contract.
so still no?
If Eklund is traded for a young D before that sure go for it but i don’t think that will happen this offseason.
No way we should be prioritizing offense over defense right now with any of our premium assets, or pursuing any winger without first clearing from our glut of existing wingers (or pursuing a winger until we know whether we are drafting Stenberg or D).
I was pretty sure that Ricky changed his name. Maybe I’m wrong.
Dorofeyev is going to be pricey. Vegas didn’t plan for this. Signing him and Andersson and keeping the rest of the band together is going to be tough for them
I hope the Sharks call in those Rangers favors, trade down and take Verhoeff. I liked hearing him at the combine and the kid is a beast which seems like the type this front office likes.
Wheeler has a mock today that has the Sharks taking Stenberg, but he specifically talks about how the team is being very cagey with their plans. Nobody knows for sure what they will do. Grier really does get it. In the same mock, Carels goes to the Hawks at 4 basically because of handedness and Reid at 5 to the Rangers. I think this is exactly the setup that Grier dreams of. If the Sharks are willing to at least feint a desire to trade down to 5 and even 6, so many beautiful things can happen. Make Vancouver trade… Read more »
Personally, I think the most glaring thing the Sharks need from a defender (that they haven’t had) are defenders who can transition the puck, whether it is carrying it themselves or via effective passing. When you look at the detailed breakdowns put together in the Elite Prospects Draft Guide, among Reid/Carels/Verhoeff in the Transition numbers, Verhoeff is bad. It is easily his weakest area with some of the numbers below the 40th percentile mark. So among those three options, Verhoeff is the worst at what (in my opinion) we need most. For the record, Carels transition numbers are generally good,… Read more »
End plays in the D-zone and make a good first pass. I’ve liked the footage of Carels too. Love a D that hammers guys when it’s there.
Sign or trade for a PPQB they can use for 5-6 years while they try to draft or trade for and develop another replacement. May not happen this draft. Maybe be someone they take later. Ya never know. The rest of PP1 is going to be under 23 so good to have a calming veteran out there.