Goodbye to Special Sharks Season | Projecting Celebrini Extension, Boyle on Cagnoni EP 127

We say goodbye to a special San Jose Sharks season!

But before that, Sharks legend Dan Boyle remembers the time that he walked Brent Burns.

Also, Zubair shares a great “hockey” movie that he watched recently.

So where did Sheng vote Macklin Celebrini for the Hart Trophy? GM Mike Grier, in his exit interview, gave a spirited case.

Will Celebrini be the next captain of the San Jose Sharks?

Recent history gives a good idea of what Celebrini’s extension should look like.

What did Dan think of Luca Cagnoni’s recent NHL call-up?

Would you trade Michael Misa for Zach Werenski? Dan and Keegan have a perhaps surprising answer.

We discuss what the San Jose Sharks blueline might look like next year.

What about head coach Ryan Warsofsky? What did we think about his performance this season?

What does Dan think of Eric Pohlkamp?

We get into a thoughtful conversation about Shakir Mukhamadullin: What will it take to get him to the next level?

Finally, we each give thanks for all your support this season!

🎧 Full episode timestamps in description

💬 Drop your take: Should Celebrini win MVP? Would you trade Misa for Werenski?

📺 Subscribe for weekly Sharks coverage & interviews

(00:03:30) – Dan Boyle’s Best Goal Ever Explained

(00:12:00) – Best Hockey Movies Ranked

(00:15:30) – Locker Room Culture & “Bird Watching” Stories

(00:17:10) – Celebrini Breaks Thornton’s Record

(00:18:15) – Where Did Sheng Vote Celebrini for MVP?

(00:29:00) – Should Celebrini Be Captain Next Season?

(00:33:15) – Celebrini Contract Projection Begins

(00:43:00) – Werenski Trade Debate, Would You Trade Misa?

(00:55:00) – Evaluating Luca Cagnoni’s NHL Stint

(01:20:50) – Zubair & Martin St. Louis

(01:23:20) – Evaluating Ryan Warsofsky’s Performance

(01:24:20) – Assistant Coach’s Importance for Mukhamadullin & Company

(01:27:00) – Dan’s Thoughts on Eric Pohlkamp

(01:43:45) – Continuing Warsofsky Discussion & More Mukhamadullin Talk

(02:20:00) – Bring Back Reaves? Why Re-Sign Dellandrea?

(02:30:00) – Thanks to the Fans

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.

#SanJoseSharks #MacklinCelebrini #NHL #HockeyPodcast #SharksRebuild #ConnorMcDavid #NHLTradeRumors #NHLDraft #HockeyTalk #StanleyCup #NHLPlayoffs #HockeyDebate #WillSmith #SharksProspects #NHLAnalysis