SJHN Daily: Brodie Brazil Joins Sharks

Many fans wondered what was next for popular San Jose Sharks media figure Brodie Brazil, when NBC Sports California parted ways with him in September. The answer finally came on Wednesday, as Brazil announced he’s joining the San Jose Sharks organization.

Brazil described his new role, which begins in January, as “creating a high volume of original content that brings you closer to the team, their players, and all of their endeavors.”

The Castro Valley native and San Jose State alumnus, most recently, was pre and post-game host for the San Jose Sharks and the Oakland A’s. He was at NBC from 2009 to 2024.

Welcome back, Brodie!

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

Georgiev reflected on his time with the Avalanche.

Macklin Celebrini made some history in the loss to Winnipeg.

Celebrini says he wasn't trying to shoot on his goal yesterday: "I wasn't looking at Hellebuyck. I just tried to play it down to [Wennberg] down there." "He said he let it through," Celebrini said, I think joking 😀 https://t.co/AfG980a3PY — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 19, 2024

The Sharks are struggling with consistency.

Aaron Dell is back in San Jose:

Around the League…

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired P.O. Joseph from St. Louis.

The Colorado Avalanche aren’t done looking for reinforcements.

Florida’s Sam Bennett is popping up in trade rumors.

Simon Edvinsson suffered an injury in Detroit’s most recent game.

The Montreal Canadiens traded Justin Barron to Nashville.

The New York Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko to Seattle.

Kevin He became the first China-born player to sign an NHL contract.