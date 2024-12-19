Links
SJHN Daily: Brodie Brazil Joins Sharks
Many fans wondered what was next for popular San Jose Sharks media figure Brodie Brazil, when NBC Sports California parted ways with him in September. The answer finally came on Wednesday, as Brazil announced he’s joining the San Jose Sharks organization.
Brazil described his new role, which begins in January, as “creating a high volume of original content that brings you closer to the team, their players, and all of their endeavors.”
The Castro Valley native and San Jose State alumnus, most recently, was pre and post-game host for the San Jose Sharks and the Oakland A’s. He was at NBC from 2009 to 2024.
Welcome back, Brodie!
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Vitek Vanecek is week-to-week with an unfortunate upper-body injury, Yaroslav Askarov was recalled as a result.
The San Jose Sharks need to gain a “killer instinct.”
Ryan Warsofsky spoke about the Sharks’ reaction to Celebrini getting boarded against Utah.
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith had a viral moment involving the Golden State Warriors.
Ryan Warsofsky was fined for “inappropriate conduct.”
The Sharks got great value for Mackenzie Blackwood, and more on the latest SJHN Podcast.
How did the Holiday Inflatables video come together?
Other Sharks News…
Georgiev reflected on his time with the Avalanche.
Macklin Celebrini made some history in the loss to Winnipeg.
Celebrini says he wasn't trying to shoot on his goal yesterday: "I wasn't looking at Hellebuyck. I just tried to play it down to [Wennberg] down there."
"He said he let it through," Celebrini said, I think joking 😀 https://t.co/AfG980a3PY
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 19, 2024
The Sharks are struggling with consistency.
Aaron Dell is back in San Jose:
The #SJBarracuda have recalled G Aaron Dell from the @Wichita_Thunder pic.twitter.com/s2YxGaPjVZ
— SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 18, 2024
Around the League…
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired P.O. Joseph from St. Louis.
The Colorado Avalanche aren’t done looking for reinforcements.
Florida’s Sam Bennett is popping up in trade rumors.
Simon Edvinsson suffered an injury in Detroit’s most recent game.
The Montreal Canadiens traded Justin Barron to Nashville.
The New York Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko to Seattle.
Kevin He became the first China-born player to sign an NHL contract.
Popped over to Montreal Hockey Now to look at that Barron trade (it was for Carrier, who I know JD had eyed as a good possible FA pickup for the Sharks) and read the comments, and I retract the disparaging thoughts I’ve had about the commenters on here. Y’all are angels compared to a Canadian fanbase. Also congrats to Brodie, I was a radio guy for most of his tenure so I don’t have the attachment to the TV guys that a lot of people do, but that situation over the summer wasn’t great and glad to see Grier/Becher continuing… Read more »
Brodies best role was being cannon fodder for Brownie in the post game show.
Luckily it sounds like his new role will be pretty much social media dork, so he’ll be easy to ignore.
Congrats to Brodie. I’ve watched him since he started covering the Sharks for NBC. now he’s covering the Sharks for the Sharks. he’ll be a great addition.
it is a second goal like that from Celebrini, It is good to have that puck luck.
Thank goodness Brodie is back! Please please please less/none of Tara Slone. She has the enthusiasm of a rock.
Congrats to Brodie.
Though from his description, it doesn’t seem like a completely new role — sounds a lot of Tara Sloan’s work.
Does Tara make content for the Sharks that they post on social media/youtube/whatever?
Back when the Sharks got to the SCF’s, Brodie did an on-air editorial that called out the Bay Area media for not giving the Sharks the props they deserved for getting to the Finals. I was ambivalent about Brodie until then…I loved him for doing that. Only problem is that Brownie is gone. They had great chemistry. In line with that, I thought Brodie did a great job as a foil for Brownie by asking questions whose answers might have been obvious to serious hockey fans, but really helped newer fans understand the game.
You didn’t do Brodie any favours with the pic you chose. LoL
Not much of a return for Kakko. Granted an underperforming 1st rounder, but seems like the GMMG type player. Wonder if the Sharks were in the conversation.
I’d imagine that GMMG has all the intel on that player, and I’m gonna assume he could have traded for him if he had wanted