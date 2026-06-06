Reid Talks Adversity, Verhoeff on Maybe Playing With Celebrini, Smits on What He’s Best At

The top defenseman available at the 2026 NHL Draft took the stage at the Combine.

The San Jose Sharks are in need of their star blueliner of the future. Their core of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, William Eklund, and Collin Graf is outstanding, but lacks a top blueliner to pair with Sam Dickinson. Could they use their second-overall pick to take the best available defenseman?

At the combine, Chase Reid, Keaton Verhoeff, and Alberts Smits talked about their recent seasons, and the play style they could bring their future NHL teams. Verhoeff discussed playing with San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini.

Chase Reid

Reid, on what separates him from the class of defensemen:

I’ve overcome a lot of adversity in my career. I think coaches can throw me out there in any situation that they want to, any opportunity that presents itself on the ice. I can run a power play. I think my skating separates me in a tremendous way, to be able to play big roles, in big minutes as well.

Reid, on what led to his big jump offensively this season:

Confidence from my coaches and teammates. My ability to go out there and just do my thing, and know that my teammates are going to back me up if I make a mistake. But, I think coming to the OHL, coming to Soo, they gave me all the opportunity and capabilities in the world to go out there and just be the player I was, so I took every advantage of it and made sure that I was the best I could be every night.

Reid, on the type of game he plays:

You’re gonna get a two-way defenseman that definitely likes keeping pucks out of the back of his own net before he relies on his offense. But, definitely loves having the puck on my stick, loves to carry the play, love being the go-to guy. You can throw me out there in any situation, like I said earlier. I’m willing to take on whatever role you need me to take on.

Keaton Verhoeff

Verhoeff, on potentially playing with the San Jose Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini:

Obviously it’d be incredible. The type of player he’s stapled himself as in the league… the respect he has from his teammates, and everybody around the league too, is special. Watching him now for the past two years, it’s been pretty cool to see him and those young guys around the league start making a name for themselves, and really started off their careers on the right foot. Obviously, if you get selected by them, it’d be an honor to play with everybody on that team, but it’d be cool to be around him for sure.

Verhoeff, on how growing up playing goalie impacts his game now:

Obviously the hockey was a little bit different when I was a goalie. I was young, and kids were still learning how to play and learning how to skate, so it was a little bit different. But, little pet peeves I had when I was a goalie, whether that’s boxing guys out and flashing the goalie…Those are some of the things that you recognize as a goalie, but I was young and we were all still learning, but it’s definitely changed my opinion on goalies and given me a different perspective, for sure.

Alberts Smits

Smits, on playing in the Olympics, World Junior Championships, and World Championships:

Doesn’t really matter how young or how old we are, at least not for me. I just went through those events, and once I got there, I didn’t think much. I just went out there and tried to do my best and do my job.

Smits, on why he can be a top defenseman from this draft:

I believe in myself. I believed once I [was] going to become a complete hockey player, I’m going to be one of the best defenseman. After the draft, I just got to work on my work on my things and work as hard as I can to become a complete hockey player as fast as I can.

Smits, on his greatest strengths:

There’s a lot of two-way defensemen in the NHL, and I’m trying to be like two-way defenseman. I gotta work on my strengths and also weaknesses, so I can develop my body and develop also as a hockey player so I can reach the NHL level.