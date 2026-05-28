Sharks Sign Defenseman Phillip Sinn

The San Jose Sharks have added a defenseman.

Phillip Sinn, a 6-foot-2 left-handed German blueliner, has signed a two-year entry-level contract.

“Phillip is a young defenseman who has experience playing high level hockey, and competing against some of the best players in the world in international competition,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We are happy to have him in our organization as he continues to develop.”

Sinn, 22, notched one goal and three points in 35 games for DEL’s EHC Munchen. He also appeared in five of Germany’s seven World Championships games, averaging 10:14 a night.

He also captained Germany at the 2024 World Junior Championships.

Industry sources suggest to San Jose Hockey Now that Sinn is more likely San Jose Sharks’ organizational depth, ticketed for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda next year.