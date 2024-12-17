Smith, Celebrini Have Laugh About Viral Moment at Warriors Game

Will Smith was a good sport about it.

On Sunday, he and Macklin Celebrini attended the Golden State Warriors’ 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini at the Warriors game tonight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZQjaa8WnO9 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 16, 2024

It was Smith’s first Warriors game.

Celebrini’s dad, Rick Celebrini, has been the Warriors’ Director of Sports Medicine and Performance since 2018, and Golden State star Draymond Green has gushed about the 18-year-old San Jose Sharks’ rookie sensation for years on the end.

So of course, the Warriors would recognize Macklin Celebrini in-game…but they forgot to shout out best buddy and fellow future of the San Jose Sharks, Smith.

Smith says that he and Celebrini had a laugh about it afterwards, and he’s been getting razzed about the viral moment.

“I heard about that a lot,” he said, smiling, after San Jose Sharks’ morning skate on Tuesday.

At least Smith got to meet Green after the game.

“We just kind of talked about how the game was. I said I was a big fan of his,” Smith said. “He said he was a fan of ours, so that’s pretty cool.”

Smith and Celebrini also got to enjoy a record-breaking affair, with Warriors legend Klay Thompson, in his second game back in the Bay, outlasting Splash Brother Steph Curry. Golden State and Dallas set the NBA record for three-pointers in a game with 48.

“It was a fun game. It was a great game to watch, high-scoring. Lots of action,” Celebrini said.

It won’t be the last time that Celebrini and Smith are at Chase Center, and surely next time, they’ll put some respect on Smith’s name. The 19-year-old has five goals and six assists in his last 17 games, good for fifth in NHL rookie scoring since Halloween.

“Pretty, pretty, pretty sick environment,” Smith said. “We’ve driven up there before, and kind of shot hoops in the [practice] facility.”