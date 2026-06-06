McKenna on Bedard Mentorship, Stenberg Wants NHL Next Year, Malhotra on Maybe Playing for Dad

Will the San Jose Sharks draft a forward?

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg have oft been the top-two rated players in the 2026 NHL Draft. Cam Robinson’s recent scouts poll of NHL scouts rated winger McKenna, center Caleb Malhotra, and winger Stenberg as the top-three players, respectively.

At the Combine, McKenna, Stenberg, and Malhotra took the stage to talk about their draft seasons and future NHL careers.

Gavin McKenna

McKenna, on choosing to play NCAA hockey in his draft year:

It was a good season. I think, in college, the guys are bigger and stronger and faster; and the game itself is just a little different than junior. It’s more straightforward hockey. So I found out early on that things weren’t just going to happen easy. I think once I got to World Juniors, I kind of got my confidence back and figured out the game a little bit more. Started working harder off the ice and on the ice, and getting in the dirty areas a little bit more, and I think that’s why I started producing more.

McKenna & Verhoeff were asked about potential of playing w/ Celebrini on #SJSharks. McKenna: "He's a special talent, he's one of those players who's generational, so if me or Keaton got the opportunity to play beside him, I think we both be pretty honored." Verhoeff: "The type… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 5, 2026

McKenna, on if he’s talked to previous first-overall picks for advice:

Earlier in the year, I talked with Connor [Bedard] a little bit to ask for some advice. We’ve gone through some similar things and stuff with the media, the pressure. So he’s always a brain I like to kind of go to. Being a Western Canadian boy, I think we both know what it’s like, and he’s helped me, he’s always been open to advice, he’s always given it to me, and he just tells me to trust the process and just stay confident. Obviously, sometimes it’s hard, but I think hockey’s a big confidence game, and I think when guys are confident, that’s when they’re at their best.

Ivar Stenberg

Stenberg, on his play at the World Championships:

Pretty good. some games bad and some good. I’m happy with some games, and sad because we didn’t end up a medalist. But, fun experience.

Stenberg, on where he will play next year:

I want to play over here. I want to play in the best league in the world.

Stenberg, on his greatest strength:

My hockey IQ, for sure, that’s one thing that’s pretty good, something that will help me.

Caleb Malhotra

Malhotra, on the role his father played in his hockey career:

Huge role. He’s the reason I started playing hockey, just being around it all the time, learning from him, watching him. [I] kind of remember him playing, and then when he was coaching. [I learned] so much from him, teaching me small details that most guys don’t get to learn. So, it’s a massive privilege to get to learn from him.

Caleb Malhotra on his dad potentially coaching him: "We're both pretty professional so I think it would be cool. Very special. We'd be able to handle that." pic.twitter.com/W4LNxQKRW8 — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 5, 2026

Craziest Combine question so far? Malhotra says a team asked him, if he was on a desert island and had no water, if the person next to him had a water bottle, would he kill him? Reid says the Canadiens made him toss a puck into a bucket…but at the distance of his choice pic.twitter.com/lA9Ayp3qCN — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 5, 2026

Malhotra, on his play style:

I think my game’s extremely two-way. Very reliable offensively. I’m a playmaker. [I’m] gonna get my teammates open, give them very good looks, and [I’m] also a guy that can finish. Very versatile offensively and also defensively, checking top guys. Being able to be physical at times, and be smart with the puck at other times. Just a very reliable and versatile guy.