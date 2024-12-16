2 Days Later, Warsofsky Has Slightly Different Answer About Sharks’ Response to Celebrini Board (+)

Are the San Jose Sharks circling their next and last game this season against Utah Hockey Club?

Ryan Warsofsky smiled, when asked the question about that Jan. 10 showdown, and responded, “We’re really focused on our game tomorrow against Winnipeg.”

What that smile means, it’s hard to say, but the answer was fitting for a new head coach who’s plastered the slogan “Today” in the hallway of the Sharks Ice locker room. It’s actually the last thing that the players see when they open the door from the locker room to practice.

Personally though, I’m curious to see if the San Jose Sharks send more of a message to Kevin Stenlund, for his uncalled board of Macklin Celebrini, and perhaps to the rest of Utah for their borderline physicality in Sunday’s 4-3 loss.

Warsofsky did give a slightly different answer than he did on Saturday about the Sharks’ response to Stenlund.