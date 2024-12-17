Sharks Got Great Value for Blackwood

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast has had a week to sit on the Mackenzie Blackwood trade…and we still think it was a great trade for the San Jose Sharks! (1:03:36)

But before we review why the trade was a great value, Keegan and Sheng discuss our recent impressions of the Sharks.

How good is Macklin Celebrini? (01:55)

Our thoughts on Shakir Mukhamadullin back in the NHL and more. (23:05)

Keegan and Sheng aren’t on the same page with how the San Jose Sharks should’ve responded to Kevin Stenlund boarding Celebrini. (45:47)

Let’s talk about the Blackwood trade! (1:03:36)

Sheng shares the behind the scenes from finding out about the trade in real time in Florida. (1:04:37)

Why, when we’re judging the trade, it doesn’t matter that Blackwood was originally acquired for just a sixth. (01:22:30)

Sheng’s conclusion: Based on past goalie-centered trades, just a second-rounder would’ve been good value for Blackwood…but to get Nikolai Kovalenko on top of that? (01:25:00)

Research into the past decade of goalie-centered trades suggests that you’re only getting a first or second for either a perceived “elite” goalie or a starter-in-waiting prospect type.

At the moment, Blackwood is neither.

NHL scouts share more thoughts about what the San Jose Sharks have got in Kovalenko. They also compare Kovalenko to Fabian Zetterlund. (01:36:58)

Finally, we close with some thoughts about Alexandar Georgiev. (01:54:50)

