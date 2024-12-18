San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: When Will San Jose Gain Killer Instinct?
It’s been a problem for the San Jose Sharks all season.
Once again, the Sharks couldn’t close out a game, losing 4-3 to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
San Jose, goals by Tyler Toffoli, Macklin Celebrini, and Fabian Zetterlund, had a 3-2 lead early in the third period.
“You just need to keep playing the same way that got you that lead,” Barclay Goodrow said. “You have to stay aggressive instead of worrying about protecting a lead.”
Goodrow said that…after opening night, when the San Jose Sharks blew a 4-1 third period lead to the St. Louis Blues.
Fellow veteran Cody Ceci called it a lack of “killer instinct” on Saturday, after the Sharks lost 4-3 to Utah Hockey Club…after earning an early third period 3-2 lead off a Zetterlund goal.
So when will San Jose acquire this killer instinct?
“It’s a great question,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’ll find out.”
Warsofsky wasn’t being flip.
That killer instinct with a lead is the difference between contender and pretender.
It could be a few seasons before the rebuilding San Jose Sharks gain it. It could be a few months — at least, San Jose could show significant growth in this respect — if the Sharks’ talented youngsters grow up fast.
It’s one of the great questions about this season, and the coming seasons.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on if teams are taking liberties on Celebrini:
I don’t know if they’re taking liberties. I think they’re understanding how good of a player he is. He’s a special player. I don’t think its liberties, and I think we handled it really well tonight.
Warsofsky, on Jake Walman’s two-assist performance:
I think he’s playing some of his best hockey. Can still improve in some areas, but he’s playing his best hockey right now.
Warsofsky had no update on Vanecek.#SJSharks do practice tomorrow at 11:30 AM, so we'll see if Vanecek is healthy or if Askarov joins them.
Cuda scheduled to play at Coachella Valley tomorrow night.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 18, 2024
Jake Walman
Walman, on San Jose Sharks’ immediate response to Celebrini and Josh Morrissey getting into it:
Obviously, Mack’s our best player and we got to protect him. Want him to feel comfortable, safe out there. Many years to come, he’s got to feel like that, he can kind of do whatever he wants out there, and we’ll have his back.
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgiev, on the Jets’ game-winning goal:
Just a big screen and tried to be big there. I think their player tipped it and just got through.
Georgiev, on Vitek Vanecek leaving the game and how an EBUG backing him up:
No, actually, I didn’t know about it. I’m kind of locked in on my own thing, and I hope [Vitek is] okay. I didn’t know about it.
Tyler Toffoli
Toffoli, on new linemate Nikolai Kovalenko:
He works really hard, gets on the puck, and he’s really strong in the puck and makes good plays. Obviously, had some good looks tonight, and just got to keep building.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Agreed we throttle back and play passive hockey when we have the lead, and the penalties sure add to this dilemma!
Yaro Askarov, your plane is ready . . .
As much as I hoped Grier would be a good GM he’s surpassed my wildest optimism with how he’s gone about this rebuild. Even if you imagine he got Leshunov instead of Celly if they lost the lottery. He had an inauspicious start with the Burns trade on first glance. A closer look reveals his hands were tied as far as who he could trade with, thus limiting his ability to get a bidding war going. Also he had to get one of the big contracts off the roster first and foremost. His pro scouting dept has been pretty spectacular… Read more »
This season isn’t even tough. Other than their really bad start they’ve been serviceable and in every game since. When you watch them and it feels like they can win even against top teams it’s no longer enduring, it’s enjoying.
I’m not sure I’d lump this game into the same category as the other late losses. They weren’t passive in the third last night. In fact they were trying to make things happen, and a bad bounce ended up getting them hemmed in for a minute and a half before the game winning goal. But that late PP they had was excellent and it was just bad luck that they weren’t able to score there. They were the better team most of the game, playing against a legit contender. Honestly, all the Sharks really needed last night was a save… Read more »