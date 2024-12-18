Vanecek Out Week-to-Week After Scary Bench Injury, Sharks Recall Askarov

The future of San Jose Sharks’ goaltending might be coming sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, back-up Vitek Vanecek was struck with an errant puck while sitting on the bench.

From the looks of it, the #GoJetsGo breakout appears to be deflected and hit Vanecek on the bench. He has gone to the #SJSharks dressing room. #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/sLe9AphrJ7 — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) December 18, 2024

He left the game, and starter Alexandar Georgiev was backed up by an EBUG for the rest of the Sharks’ 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t have good news about Vanecek the following day: The veteran goalie is out for at least a “couple weeks” with an upper-body injury.

“Terrible luck. Feel for the kid,” Warsofsky said. “We got a stick on a puck, it goes flying into our bench. He’s kind of tucked behind the glass there. And he takes one up high.”

Warsofsky declined to specify where the puck hit Vanecek, but he said that the 28-year-old Czech netminder was at the doctors today.

“I would say it’s too early to tell,” Warsofsky said, about how long that Vanecek could be out.

In Vanecek’s stead, the San Jose Sharks have recalled top prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

Askarov, 22, is the heir apparent in goal for the Sharks, and has dazzled this season in both the AHL and NHL.

With the Barracuda, Askarov is 9-4-2 with a .938 Save %, which is second in the league.

In limited time with the San Jose Sharks, Askarov is 1-0-1 with a .927 Save %.

Hopefully, the news for Vanecek is good.

It’s a walk year for the pending UFA, and he’s already dealt with an upper-body injury this season, after a teammate collided with him on Nov. 16 at the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vitek Vanecek returned to practice in about a week and game action on Nov. 29.

Vanecek has a 3-8-1 record and an .885 Save % on the season.

“I feel for him and his family,” Warsofsky said. “There’s a lot in play here for him.”