Oral History of Sharks’ Newest Rap Video “Holiday Inflatables”

This was the perfect time for the San Jose Sharks to bring back a holiday rap video.

It’s the 10th anniversary of their original viral “Holiday Sweater” rap video.

The vibes around the franchise, 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini leading the way, are at an all-time high since the last time that the Sharks made the playoffs.

So on Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks dropped “Holiday Inflatables”, featuring Mario Ferraro, Cody Ceci, Mackenzie Blackwood, Fabian Zetterlund, William Eklund, Jack Thompson, Nico Sturm, and Randy Hahn.

Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and SJ Sharkie had prominent non-rapping roles.

Sharks’ director of content and entertainment Dustin Lamendola, Hahn, and many Sharks players gave a behind the scenes of “Holiday Inflatables”.

Starts at the Top

Randy Hahn, on San Jose Sharks president Jonathan Becher’s role in the making of “Holiday Inflatables”: He was really bullish on them doing this again. If Becher didn’t want it to happen, he would just say, “No, we’re not going to do that again. We already did that, and we’re not going to resurrect it,” but he was like, “Yeah, let’s do this again.”