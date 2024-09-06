SJHN Daily: Brodie Brazil Out at NBC, Zetterlund Talks Bromance With Eklund

The San Jose Sharks’ TV broadcast will look a lot different this year.

Brodie Brazil, long-time host for both the Sharks and Oakland A’s pre and postgame shows, announced that his last show with rights holder NBC Sports California will be on a Sept. 29 A’s broadcast.

Brazil has been with NBC since 2009, and issued a statement on his popular YouTube channel. According to the Mercury News, Brazil’s contract was not renewed.

“To satisfy your instant curiosities, nothing happened. But in the same breath, I don’t really have any answers to your likely questions,” Brazil said.

Brazil was a passionate advocate and fan for both the Sharks and A’s, a rarity in a Bay Area market that shines a brighter light on other teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Giants, and the Golden State Warriors.

“What hits even harder,” Brazil said, “is how much I’ll miss my other main role at the network: Covering the San Jose Sharks for NBC Sports. To much sadness, and frustration, that is also going away, effective immediately.”

The Castro Valley native and San Jose State graduate says that he plans to stay in sports media and hopes to remain in the Bay Area.

Best wishes, Brodie!

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith will live with Patrick Marleau this year. This comes after the news that Macklin Celebrini will bunk with Joe Thornton this season. This is shades of Marleau living with Kelly Hrudey in his rookie year!

Matt Benning discusses his injury recovery and the Sharks’ very different fantasy football league this year.

The San Jose Sharks have released their Rookie Faceoff roster.

New San Jose Sharks assistant coaches Doug Houda and Jeff Ulmer share their philosophies and some good stories.

Other Sharks News…

Around the NHL…

Leon Draisaitl isn’t hitting free agency: He signed an eight-year, $112 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Anaheim Ducks’ 2024 third-overall pick Beckett Sennecke suffered a foot fracture in training and will be out 6-8 weeks.

Marc Staal retires and joins the New York Rangers in player development.

