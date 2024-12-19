Preview/Lines #35: Georgiev Starts Against Avs, Askarov Talks Blackwood Trade

Yaroslav Askarov is back with the San Jose Sharks. This time, he’s looking to stay up much longer.

The Sharks recalled Askarov on Wednesday morning. The move came after Vitek Vanecek was struck by a puck while sitting on the bench in Tuesday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Vanecek is listed as week-to-week. As a result, Askarov has another opportunity to prove that he’s developed his skills beyond the American Hockey League. This time though, it seems that it’ll be a lengthy opportunity.

A sleep-deprived Askarov met with the media after a short practice on Wednesday. He discovered he was coming back to the Sharks while he was in Coachella Valley with the San Jose Barracuda. The Russian netminder woke up at 4:30 in the morning for a 7 AM flight back to San Jose, then immediately reported to practice with the NHL club.

“It’s hard to say something now, because I’m still asleep. I slept not a lot of hours last night,” Askarov said with a hearty laugh.

He was straight-forward about his intentions while back in the NHL, saying it was his goal to stay up as long as possible.

Askarov has been dominating the AHL this season, trailing only former San Jose Sharks goaltender Devin Cooley in save percentage across the league. In 14 games, the 22-year-old has a .938 save percentage and a goals-against average of just 2.00. He’s been tough to beat, and his success has carried over to the NHL in a much smaller sample size.

Askarov started two games for the Sharks this season and played very well in both games. He was between the pipes for a shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues on the road. He then made his SAP Center debut against the Los Angeles Kings in a convincing 7-2 Sharks victory. Across both games, he saved 51 of the 55 shots he faced.

Askarov received some feedback from the Sharks’ coaching staff following his previous NHL stint. “Just keep it going. Work on everything, keep track [of] some details and just keep it going. It’s my goal. Just try to stop the puck. Just keep it simple.”

With his recall to the San Jose Sharks, Askarov is trading Georgi for Georgie. In the AHL, Askarov has been in a tandem with prospect Georgi Romanov. Now he’ll be alongside of newly-acquired Alexandar Georgiev. The Sharks acquired Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche as part of the recent Mackenzie Blackwood trade, and Askarov was sad to see his former teammate go but accepts it.

“I had a good relationship with him, and that’s what’s kind of emotional for me a little bit, but it is what it is. This is life. This is hockey life. He’s a good guy. He’s a good goalie. Will keep in touch with him,” Askarov said.

Now, Askarov is excited to share the net with another Russian-speaking goaltender at the NHL level: “It’s gonna be great, absolutely.”

San Jose Sharks (11-18-5)

Alexandar Georgiev starts against his former club.

#SJSharks lines at morning skate, Liljegren might be scratched: Goodrow-Granlund-Zetterlund

Kovalenko-Celebrini-Toffoli

Eklund-Wennberg-Smith

Grundstrom-Sturm-Kunin Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Rutta

Thrun-Mukhamadullin — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 19, 2024

#SJSharks power play units today: Walman-Celebrini-Granlund-Toffoli-Wennberg

Mukhamadullin-Smith-Eklund-Zetterlund-Kovalenko — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 19, 2024

Colorado Avalanche (18-15-0)

Check out Colorado Avalanche lines at Colorado Hockey Now!

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.