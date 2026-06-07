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SJHN Daily: Pavelski To Interview for Maple Leafs’ Head Coach, McDavid Tops Celebrini for Lindsay
Joe Pavelski…head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
Elliotte Friedman says that the Leafs are looking at the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars legend to take over behind the bench.
Pavelski, retired since 2024, has been coaching his son Nate at the youth level, but the younger Pavelski has just been drafted into the USHL.
There’s no sense of how high Toronto is on Pavelski, but he is interested and will interview.
And while Pavelski is a non-traditional candidate, Friedman says that he’s been compared favorably to Martin St. Louis, another recently-retired legend who went straight from coaching youth to helming an Original Six franchise. St. Louis led the Montreal Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Finals in his fifth season behind the bench this year.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Sharks Combine buzz: Macklin Celebrini contract negotiations have begun, Mario Ferraro probably gone, ideas about how to improve the defense. Also, how many players did the San Jose Sharks take out to dinner? How many did they interview?
SJHN got to know Chase Reid and Ivar Stenberg at the Combine.
PWHL San Jose has added its first four players.
How did Chase Reid do in fitness testing…and what were 2026 Draft prospect heights and weights?
Other Sharks News…
Finalist Macklin Celebrini has missed out for the Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid has tied Wayne Gretzky with his fifth win of the player-voted honor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Kasper Halttunen and Cam Lund! pic.twitter.com/QvkqFouKts
— San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) June 7, 2026
Friedman wondered if Dylan Larkin would be interested in playing on the San Jose Sharks?
Around Hockey…
Feel like this is worth clearing up in regards to Kristin O'Neill:
Outside of staying in New York, San Jose was O'Neill's preferred destination. Had she told Troy Ryan she did not want to be there, he'd have never made the offer.
She was also #1 on San Jose's EFO list.
— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) June 7, 2026
Georgii Romanov has re-signed with the St. Louis Blues.
Andrei Vasilevskiy has won the Vezina Trophy and Nick Suzuki has taken the Selke.
The Vegas Golden Knights take a 2-1 series lead in what’s been a thrilling Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, powered by Mitch Marner:
MITCH MAGIC 🪄
He sets the @GoldenKnights franchise record for most points in a single postseason! 😮💨 #StanleyCup
🇺🇸: ABC
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/DR2UDMlfx6
— NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2026
Rob Blake is joining the Nashville Predators’ front office.
Matthew Knies almost went to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster trade.
Ex-Sharks forward Jay Leach is taking over the Hartford Wolfpack.
Milan Lucic officially retires.
i'm celebrating Indigenous hockey players making history for #NIHM2026
i feel so lucky to follow a sport that is finally recognizing the incredible impact and legacy of these athletes pic.twitter.com/A0fmMe0mF0
— monty 🦷 (@moncuries) June 6, 2026
Could the Pittsburgh Penguins land a big fish in a trade?
Why does Dylan Larkin want out?
Philadelphia Flyers nearing extension with Dan Vladar?
Hockey Hall of Fame executive Cliff Fletcher has passed away at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/5A3NCjDlua
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
it is hard to imagine a person without any coaching experience to be the NHL head coach, but this is Leafs, so \_(ツ)_/
Habs did the same with St. Louis and that worked well
And an American, who only played in the Western conference? It’s odd. Not impossible but odd.
It’s hard to imagine that a seventh-round pick, under 6 feet tall, with zero foot speed or quickness, who willed himself to nearly 500 goals and 1,000 points, and ranks 14th all-time in playoff goal scoring through pure hockey sense and determination, wouldn’t be a great leader and teacher of the game. LMAO.
Anyone know if the Lindsay voting results are available like the other awards?
Unfortunately no, I tried finding it as well. There’s a USA Today article about McDavid winning it that mentions the NHLPA does not release the results.
I’ve seen a couple articles that say Celebrini and Kucherov finished second and third, seeming to suggest Celebrini was second. But I too haven’t seen any actual ballot results, and it’s possible the articles were just written like that knowing that those two were the other finalists (so of course they were second and third).
Well we can be sure they were second and third because they were finalists
Larkin to the Sharks doesn’t make very much sense. I think Sharks want the 2C spot open for competition by Misa, Smith, or whatever young player can earn it. Meanwhile, you have gaping holes in the D and maybe want some assets free to buy goaltending insurance in case Askarov doesn’t pan out. I also don’t know who the Sharks would offer back to the Red Wings. Anybody the Red Wings would want, I think the Sharks would want to keep.
Larkin to the Sharks seems like such an obvious “NO” to anyone who follows the Sharks. Celebrini – Misa – Wennberg – Ostupchuk; San Jose is pretty set down the middle for the next season or two. Plus, like you said, they may want to get Smith some time at center and they have Bystedt as a possible 3C/4C. There’s such an obvious need for defensemen. If Detroit wanted to send us ASP and Larkin I wouldn’t mind, but I wouldn’t be willing to give up Misa or any of the the ridiculous trade’s the Detroit fanbase has been throwing… Read more »
I had said before that maybe Seider will want out. No rumors, no smoke. But enough things had gone wrong to have the team’s top guy say “enough”. Turns out, the wrong guy spoke up first. Wings will get a solid return for Larkin so its not clear if this will actually hurt the Wings. I doubt Yzerman will move Larkin unless he gets sufficient return. Which I think he’ll get. Can GMMG and the Sharks ‘profit’ in some way from a deal? Maybe but unlikely. Larkin’s got 5 years left on his deal and the Sharks era of retaining… Read more »
They would have to send important pieces the other way. It’s a no for me too
My buddy is coaching his son’s baseball team and he should look into replacing the clown the Giants hired. Clearly he’s qualified in 2026.
Pavelski’s kid’s team must be employing some incredible strategies
TBF, is your buddy who’s coaching his son a former major league player who was an all-time top 75 hitter (Pavs is top 75 in goals, points, games)? That’s the actual comparison.
It’s a risky job for Pavs to take. That org is cursed and poorly run. He would almost certainly be set up to fail
Ohhh no argument there. I’ve no idea why he wants to walk into that as his first job!