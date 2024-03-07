Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

‘Significant Interest’ in Duclair & Barabanov, Both Scratched for Trade-Related Reasons Tonight

Published

10 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov should both be healthy scratches tonight for trade-related reasons.

“I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight,” David Pagnotta tweeted.

As for Barabanov, that’s what a source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now, adding that while “nothing was close”, there was “significant interest” in both San Jose Sharks wingers.

The Trade Deadline is Mar. 8 at 12 PM PT.

Both Duclair and Barabanov seemed resigned to the fact that they’ve played their last game for the San Jose Sharks.

“The situation I’m in, I think it was obviously pretty apparent that I was going to be moving,” Duclair said yesterday.

Duclair Thinks Sharks Will Trade Him

Barabanov didn’t say as much, but when asked how much that he missed winning, the two-time Gagarin Cup winner couldn’t contain himself, gushing, “Oh my god, so much, so much. When I was 25, we won every year, the KHL Cup. Big games. World Championships, we didn’t win, but we have medals. I miss the playoffs and everything. It’s why I play hockey.”

CONFIRMED: Sharks Shopping Barabanov, Winger Wants To Play for Contender

The San Jose Sharks are 15-39-7, tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the least amount of points in the NHL.

In Duclair and Barabanov’s stead, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said that Thomas Bordeleau will line up at wing. A source indicated to SJHN that Kevin Labanc would also draw in.

Bordeleau Gets Another NHL Shot At Wing: ‘My game has taken a step’

What’s Trade Value of Each Sharks’ Deadline Candidate?

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alex Genadinik

This 11th hour trading is hard to have the patience for 🙂

I am hoping for trades of these players:

  • Barbanov
  • Duclair
  • Rutta
  • Burroughs

Because we have a glut of D and extra defensive D are not really needed.

And if they can trade some depth forwards, might as well – they are mostly replaceable.

And I would like to see the torture of LeBanc stop, so maybe they can ship him anywhere for a 7th round pick more as a hockey trade than anything so he can play. Chicago might be a reasonable place. They need scoring.

0
Reply
Joseph

Duclair and a 2025 7th to Tampa Bay for a 2024 third and a B+ prospect. Very solid return for Grier.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously