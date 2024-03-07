San Jose Sharks
‘Significant Interest’ in Duclair & Barabanov, Both Scratched for Trade-Related Reasons Tonight
Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov should both be healthy scratches tonight for trade-related reasons.
“I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight,” David Pagnotta tweeted.
As for Barabanov, that’s what a source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now, adding that while “nothing was close”, there was “significant interest” in both San Jose Sharks wingers.
I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight. Doesn't sound like anything is imminent at this hour on either him or Barabanov, more likely to be moved tomorrow but the day is young. Both are expecting to be dealt. https://t.co/aR3utrPcK9
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024
The Trade Deadline is Mar. 8 at 12 PM PT.
Both Duclair and Barabanov seemed resigned to the fact that they’ve played their last game for the San Jose Sharks.
“The situation I’m in, I think it was obviously pretty apparent that I was going to be moving,” Duclair said yesterday.
Barabanov didn’t say as much, but when asked how much that he missed winning, the two-time Gagarin Cup winner couldn’t contain himself, gushing, “Oh my god, so much, so much. When I was 25, we won every year, the KHL Cup. Big games. World Championships, we didn’t win, but we have medals. I miss the playoffs and everything. It’s why I play hockey.”
CONFIRMED: Sharks Shopping Barabanov, Winger Wants To Play for Contender
The San Jose Sharks are 15-39-7, tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the least amount of points in the NHL.
In Duclair and Barabanov’s stead, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said that Thomas Bordeleau will line up at wing. A source indicated to SJHN that Kevin Labanc would also draw in.
Bordeleau Gets Another NHL Shot At Wing: ‘My game has taken a step’
Trade Deadline Eve Massacre: Bordeleau Scores, But Sharks Lose 7-2
This 11th hour trading is hard to have the patience for 🙂
I am hoping for trades of these players:
Because we have a glut of D and extra defensive D are not really needed.
And if they can trade some depth forwards, might as well – they are mostly replaceable.
And I would like to see the torture of LeBanc stop, so maybe they can ship him anywhere for a 7th round pick more as a hockey trade than anything so he can play. Chicago might be a reasonable place. They need scoring.
Duclair and a 2025 7th to Tampa Bay for a 2024 third and a B+ prospect. Very solid return for Grier.