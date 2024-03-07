‘Significant Interest’ in Duclair & Barabanov, Both Scratched for Trade-Related Reasons Tonight

Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov should both be healthy scratches tonight for trade-related reasons.

“I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight,” David Pagnotta tweeted.

As for Barabanov, that’s what a source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now, adding that while “nothing was close”, there was “significant interest” in both San Jose Sharks wingers.

I believe Duclair is being scratched too tonight. Doesn't sound like anything is imminent at this hour on either him or Barabanov, more likely to be moved tomorrow but the day is young. Both are expecting to be dealt. https://t.co/aR3utrPcK9 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

The Trade Deadline is Mar. 8 at 12 PM PT.

Both Duclair and Barabanov seemed resigned to the fact that they’ve played their last game for the San Jose Sharks.

“The situation I’m in, I think it was obviously pretty apparent that I was going to be moving,” Duclair said yesterday.

Barabanov didn’t say as much, but when asked how much that he missed winning, the two-time Gagarin Cup winner couldn’t contain himself, gushing, “Oh my god, so much, so much. When I was 25, we won every year, the KHL Cup. Big games. World Championships, we didn’t win, but we have medals. I miss the playoffs and everything. It’s why I play hockey.”

The San Jose Sharks are 15-39-7, tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the least amount of points in the NHL.

In Duclair and Barabanov’s stead, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said that Thomas Bordeleau will line up at wing. A source indicated to SJHN that Kevin Labanc would also draw in.