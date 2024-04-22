San Jose Sharks
Grier on State of Sharks’ Rebuild, Free Agency Plans, Empty Seats at SAP Center & More (+)
We talked with Mike Grier for 40-plus minutes on Saturday.
The San Jose Sharks GM said plenty — from his summer plans for the team to a Will Smith update to not ruling out new Sharks and Barracuda coaching staffs:
Grier on How To Improve Sharks, Will Smith Update, Still Evaluating Quinn
That might have been the best of Grier’s availability, but the rest of it was very insightful too.
Grier discussed why there wasn’t enough buy-in on the Sharks this season, what he could’ve done better, whether he’s counting on Couture’s return or not next year, why he’s excited about San Jose’s top prospects, empty seats at SAP Center, more details about his free agency plans, and where the Sharks’ rebuild is.
