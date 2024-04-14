Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Is Jack Thompson Underrated? Scouts Think Sharks Prospect ‘Has Upside’ (+)

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Jack Thompson appears to be an underrated prospect.

The San Jose Sharks should get a good look at Thompson after recalling the 22-year-old defenseman, along with winger Danil Gushchin and goaltender Georgi Romanov, for their last two games this season.

Sharks Recall Prospect Winger, Defenseman & Goalie

The 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning third-round pick was acquired, along with a 2024 third-round pick, for Anthony Duclair at the Trade Deadline.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander has enjoyed a solid sophomore pro campaign, putting up six goals and 35 assists in 62 games between the San Jose Barracuda and Syracuse Crunch. He also represented the Crunch at the AHL All-Star Classic and made his NHL debut for the Lightning in January.

Two NHL scouts from outside of the San Jose Sharks organization, along with Sharks head coach David Quinn, weighed in on Thompson.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta