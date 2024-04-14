Is Jack Thompson Underrated? Scouts Think Sharks Prospect ‘Has Upside’ (+)

Jack Thompson appears to be an underrated prospect.

The San Jose Sharks should get a good look at Thompson after recalling the 22-year-old defenseman, along with winger Danil Gushchin and goaltender Georgi Romanov, for their last two games this season.

The 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning third-round pick was acquired, along with a 2024 third-round pick, for Anthony Duclair at the Trade Deadline.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander has enjoyed a solid sophomore pro campaign, putting up six goals and 35 assists in 62 games between the San Jose Barracuda and Syracuse Crunch. He also represented the Crunch at the AHL All-Star Classic and made his NHL debut for the Lightning in January.

Two NHL scouts from outside of the San Jose Sharks organization, along with Sharks head coach David Quinn, weighed in on Thompson.

