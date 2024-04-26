San Jose Sharks
4 Things That Grier Might Be Looking for From Next Sharks Coach? (+)
Mike Grier hasn’t said much about what he’s looking for from the next San Jose Sharks head coach.
“I don’t want to rule anyone out if there’s someone that we come across that we’d like to speak to,” the GM said on Wednesday, after the Sharks fired David Quinn. “Meeting with the players and reviewing the season, I think I have an idea of what they’re looking for, what they need, and what I think they need.”
Grier on State of Sharks’ Rebuild, Free Agency Plans, Empty Seats at SAP Center & More (+)
What could those things be?
Here’s my first guess:
Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
San Jose Sharks7 hours ago
4 Things That Grier Might Be Looking for From Next Sharks Coach? (+)
San Jose Sharks11 hours ago
Celebrini or Bust? Sharks Will Know If Embarrassing Season Worth It on May 7
San Jose Sharks1 day ago
What’s Next Step for Eklund, Graf, Other Young Sharks?
San Jose Sharks1 day ago
SOURCE: Sharks Want Goaltending Coach Thomas Speer Back
San Jose Barracuda2 days ago
REACTION: Quinn Fired!
San Jose Sharks3 weeks ago
NHL Scouts Talk Collin Graf’s Ceiling (+)
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Sharks Locker Room: What’s the Organization’s Plan Besides Hoping To Draft Celebrini?
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Don’t Expect Will Smith To Sign With Sharks This Season
San Jose Sharks4 weeks ago
Labanc, Quinn at Impasse: How Did Sharks Get Here? (+)
San Jose Sharks5 days ago
Grier on State of Sharks’ Rebuild, Free Agency Plans, Empty Seats at SAP Center & More (+)
San Jose Barracuda2 days ago
REACTION: Quinn Fired!
San Jose Sharks3 days ago
Ferraro Teases Burns, Excited To Bring Sharks Back to Playoffs One Day
San Jose Sharks4 days ago
Granlund Will Play for Finland, Talks About Being ‘Dad’ for Eklund & Zetterlund
San Jose Sharks5 days ago
Grier on State of Sharks’ Rebuild, Free Agency Plans, Empty Seats at SAP Center & More (+)
San Jose Sharks5 days ago