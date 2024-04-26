San Jose Sharks
Celebrini or Bust? Sharks Will Know If Embarrassing Season Worth It on May 7
The future of the San Jose Sharks starts on May 7.
That’s when the 2024 Draft Lottery will be broadcast on ESPN, likely during a playoff game’s intermission. The final time hasn’t been announced yet.
The San Jose Sharks have not one, but two potentially franchise-altering stakes in the lottery.
The Sharks, the worst team in the NHL this season, have the best odds to win the No. 1 pick. If they don’t get the first-overall pick, they can drop no further than No. 3 in the 2024 Draft.
Macklin Celebrini is the consensus No. 1 pick, a franchise center who has drawn favorable comparisons to three-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Toews. There’s thought to be a drop-off after Celebrini, in terms of the caliber of prospect.
According to Tankathon, the Sharks have a 25.5 percent chance for the No. 1 pick – the Chicago Blackhawks, the second-worst team in the league, have a 13.5 percent shot. San Jose has an 18.8 percent chance at No. 2 and 55.7 percent for No. 3.
Besides their own pick, the San Jose Sharks are likely to have another first-round selection from the lottery.
The Sharks acquired the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 first-round pick in the Erik Karlsson trade this past summer. It’s top-10 protected, meaning if the selection ends up in the top-10 of the 2024 Draft, GM Kyle Dubas will have the option of keeping the pick, and conveying the Pens’ 2025 first-round pick, albeit unprotected, to GM Mike Grier. Dubas will have 72 hours to decide after the lottery.
That’s an unlikely scenario though.
Pittsburgh, as the 14th-worst team in the NHL, has a 94.7 percent chance at having the 14th-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.
So likely, the San Jose Sharks will have both a top-three selection and the No. 14 pick of the 2024 Draft, which will be held on Jun. 28 and 29 in Las Vegas.
Chances of getting Celebrini are only 25%; Levshunov, Demidov, Parekh & Buium will all be good players. We will get a difference maker even if we fall to 3rd. Sure will be fun if we get Celebrini though!
Why is ESPN saying their odds are 18.5%?
Their odds are 18.5 of winning the lottery, but since only 11 teams can move up to first overall they have a 25.5 percent chance of picking first overall.
Gonna bring this up again. Every asset has value. So what is the value of the top lottery spot? Well.it is different each year because the players are different. Both on their absolute expectation and the differential expectation. This year, it seems there’s a big gap between Celebrini what comes after him. Bu not a lot of difference on picks 2-5 or so. Celebrini projects highly, but is not considered generational like Bedard or McDavid. Earlier, I tossed out a trade idea w/Chicago. Sharks swap thier lottery ball with Chicago and also get back Chicago’s 2nd rd pick this year… Read more »
No ones trading lottery chances like that.
There’s a gap but don’t think it’s as big as some try to say.
if the gap is smaller between Celebrini and the others, then the rationale for the Sharks making a trade goes up.
It would suck to not get Celebrini but Lindstrom would be a phenomenal consolation prize. Wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up the better player in 5 years.