Zetterlund Going to World Championships, Talks Friendship With Eklund

Fabian Zetterlund is going to the World Championships.

He will be joining ex-San Jose Sharks superstar Erik Karlsson, among other stars, on Team Sweden.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Zetterlund, who enjoyed a breakout season with the Sharks, leading the squad with 24 goals. He’s shaping up to be a dark horse to represent Tre Kronor at both the upcoming World Cup and 2026 Olympics.

It’s a long way from last year, when Zetterlund struggled mightily after the San Jose Sharks acquired him from the New Jersey Devils, as part of the Timo Meier trade. The stout winger failed to score a goal in his first 22 games in teal.

Full credit to Zetterlund for sticking with it and taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

Now firmly a part of the young San Jose Sharks’ core, Zetterlund joked about his friendship with fellow foundational forward William Eklund, and his primary center Mikael Granlund’s mentorship this season.

Zetterlund, on Eklund:

We do everything together. (laughs) We’re hanging out every day. It’s fun to have him around.

He wants the same thing. He wants this organization to go forward. He’s a big part of the future too.

Zetterlund, on Granlund:

He’s been kind of a dad this year. He’s been great to play with. Even off the ice, I learn something new everyday from him.

Zetterlund, on Eklund’s claim that he’s the leader of the growing San Jose Sharks’ Swedish contingent:

He said he was? I don’t know about that. I would say I’m the oldest one, so it probably should be me.

Eky and Zetts 🥹 Listen to Fabian Zetterlund's full media availability: https://t.co/zXkhExnUyj pic.twitter.com/PruVgVjWnX — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 21, 2024