Duclair, Barabanov on Contract Talks With Sharks This Season
Both things can be true.
Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov want to play on a winner. But also, the pending UFAs are both open to returning to the San Jose Sharks.
It doesn’t look like either winger will get that chance though, as both look to be out the door by Mar. 8’s 12 PM PT Trade Deadline.
Duclair and Barabanov, both likely to be held out tonight for trade-related reasons, addressed that today after the San Jose Sharks’ morning skate.
At times this season, there were rumors that the Sharks were interested in bringing back Duclair. The winger, 28, powered by a recent seven goals in 11 games tear, is tied for the team lead with 16 goals.
But it sounds like any contract talks didn’t go very far.
“I think it was understood by both parties,” Duclair said, “Better off to figure out contracts in the summer.
“Just trying to finish the year and see how the year unfolds and then pick up the contract [stuff] probably over the summer. I think that’s the smartest way to go about the situation.”
Duclair also didn’t close the door to returning to the San Jose Sharks this summer.
Meanwhile, Barabanov’s situation may not have been so clear-cut, at least if we’re obsessed with what have you done for me lately? The winger, 29, has just three goals and 10 points in 38 games this season, after 93 points in his previous 147 games in teal.
But Barabanov says that he was never offered a contract: “I don’t have any options like that.”
And if he had?
“We’ll see.”
Of course, everybody wants to win a Stanley Cup. On the other hand, there are just 32 NHL teams, and money and term talk.
It sounds like the San Jose Sharks and Duclair and Barabanov never really had that conversation.
So it’s on to greener pastures, hopefully.
“Oh my god, so much, so much,” Russian winger Barabanov said, when asked how much he misses winning. “When I was 25, we won every year, the KHL [Gagarin] Cup. Big games. World Championships, we didn’t win, but we have medals. I miss the playoffs and everything. It’s why I play hockey.”
'Significant Interest' in Duclair & Barabanov, Both Scratched for Trade-Related Reasons Tonight
really disappointed in the Barabanov situation. A chance for Grier to buy low (ie, low cost extension) and sell high when he returns to form. Instead, he’ll either sell for pennies on the $, or Barabanov will most likely walk. In the big picture, it is stuff like this which makes me uneasy about GMMG. This season’s motto could be summed up in 2 words: “sell high”. If Barabanov gets moved now, it’ll be selling at trough, not peak. Buying low on players who aren’t likely to get much on the open market is also helpful, especially for a team… Read more »
Seems to me, that like maybe, “we’ll see” pretty much always means no… Barbie will be a 30 yr old UFA, he can go where he is able and take a buy low contract to a good team. Crappy teams always have to over pay to entice players. Even in a down year— 6 week broken hand did not help— sharks are not going to keep him on a bargain/low cost extension when he can test waters. Just because he did not get an offer does not mean were not talks. Seems like they were on different page based on… Read more »
Duclair traded to Tampa without retention along with a 2025 7th for a 2024 3rd and 6’1″, 185lb RHD prospect Jack Thompson. From The Athletic’s prospect rankings article on TBL: 3. Jack Thompson, RHD, 21 (Syracuse Crunch)After a really solid rookie pro season stepping onto the Crunch blue line and, as its youngest defenseman, looking like he belonged last year, Thompson has taken another step forward this season in a bigger role, earning his NHL debut along the way. He had a big year two years ago, leading all OHL defensemen in goals with 21 and finishing sixth in points with 57… Read more »
Thanks for posting this! He seems like a good prospect, but they say he is a bottom pairing D 🙁
I wonder where he slots in – we have so many young D.