Duclair, Barabanov on Contract Talks With Sharks This Season

Both things can be true.

Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov want to play on a winner. But also, the pending UFAs are both open to returning to the San Jose Sharks.

It doesn’t look like either winger will get that chance though, as both look to be out the door by Mar. 8’s 12 PM PT Trade Deadline.

Duclair and Barabanov, both likely to be held out tonight for trade-related reasons, addressed that today after the San Jose Sharks’ morning skate.

At times this season, there were rumors that the Sharks were interested in bringing back Duclair. The winger, 28, powered by a recent seven goals in 11 games tear, is tied for the team lead with 16 goals.

But it sounds like any contract talks didn’t go very far.

“I think it was understood by both parties,” Duclair said, “Better off to figure out contracts in the summer.

“Just trying to finish the year and see how the year unfolds and then pick up the contract [stuff] probably over the summer. I think that’s the smartest way to go about the situation.”

Duclair also didn’t close the door to returning to the San Jose Sharks this summer.

Meanwhile, Barabanov’s situation may not have been so clear-cut, at least if we’re obsessed with what have you done for me lately? The winger, 29, has just three goals and 10 points in 38 games this season, after 93 points in his previous 147 games in teal.

But Barabanov says that he was never offered a contract: “I don’t have any options like that.”

And if he had?

“We’ll see.”

Of course, everybody wants to win a Stanley Cup. On the other hand, there are just 32 NHL teams, and money and term talk.

It sounds like the San Jose Sharks and Duclair and Barabanov never really had that conversation.

So it’s on to greener pastures, hopefully.

“Oh my god, so much, so much,” Russian winger Barabanov said, when asked how much he misses winning. “When I was 25, we won every year, the KHL [Gagarin] Cup. Big games. World Championships, we didn’t win, but we have medals. I miss the playoffs and everything. It’s why I play hockey.”