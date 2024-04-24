San Jose Barracuda
REACTION: Quinn Fired!
It’s an emergency episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!
San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has fired head coach David Quinn.
When did Sheng first get wind that Quinn’s job might be in jeopardy? He had an idea on Monday. (1:10)
What’s our first reaction? Sheng argues that the Sharks’ ill-constructed roster wasn’t on Quinn, but more on Grier. (4:33)
So if not the roster, did Quinn get fired because he didn’t develop the young San Jose Sharks players? (23:00)
Were Grier and Quinn on the same page about what they wanted out of the Sharks, their identity?
Keegan wonders if player perception of Quinn doomed him. (26:40)
Sheng and Keegan speculate on other reasons why Grier fired Quinn. Is Grier feeling the heat from above (read: Hasso Plattner) after back-to-back disappointing seasons? (34:40)
Keegan argues there isn’t much downside to letting Quinn go right now.
Was Quinn a fall guy for Grier?
What type of coach should the San Jose Sharks target in this stage of their rebuild? What about David Carle? (43:30)
What are our thoughts about Grier keeping John McCarthy behind the San Jose Barracuda bench? (47:05)
Finally, a note about the San Jose Sharks hoping to sign Will Smith. (53:20)
Agree with much of the tone of this. A few notes. Can’t credit Quinn with Bordeleau’s development. He came back from the AHL taking a healthy step forward. But I can give Quinn credit with Eklund and Zetterlund. Not convinced with Thrun., As you pointed out, he has prior history with some positive development, including Timo last season. EK65 and Granlund are among higher level talents who had among their best seasons under Quinn. I don’t blame Grier for the roster, it was what you get when you have to clean house and accept poor contracts in the process. Vlasic,… Read more »
This season was brutal for the players and the coaches. There was some good, but a lot more bad. A lot of players won’t be coming back next year and some of them may have played their last games in the NHL. The Sharks desperately need a reset this summer. Take the good from last year and leave the bad behind. Quinn wasn’t the problem, but his tenure represents a continuity with the last two bad seasons. A new coach means everyone gets to start fresh on day 1 next season. No one is in the doghouse, no one is… Read more »